UCFSports - New UCF coach makes first offer to Georgia RB

This is the first week on the job for new UCF running backs coach Matt Merritt and it appears he's made his first offer as well.

Jordan McDonald, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound running back from Milton, Ga., reported the news Friday night.

"I talked to Coach Merritt on FaceTime," McDonald said. "They said they loved how I was a complete back. They said I'm someone who can pick apart defense in any situation."

McDonald has accumulated offers from the likes of Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Vanderbilt, Louisville, LSU, South Florida, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Florida State and Kentucky.

What stands out about UCF?

"I like the very strong culture and the fanbase," McDonald said.

It's still early in his recruitment so he doesn't have any favorites yet. He said Virginia, Indiana, LSU and several others were among those recruiting him the hardest.

McDonald is hoping to make a commitment later this year, hopefully after he can take a few visits. The NCAA has extended the dead period to April 15.





