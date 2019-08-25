Finally, Cam Goode knows he'll be playing this season.

The defensive tackle has been waiting patiently for an answer from the NCAA in regards to an immediate eligibility waiver, necessary because he initially enrolled at Virginia Tech in the Summer of 2018. It was always expected to be granted, considering he departed Blacksburg prior to last season, but says hearing the official news last week was a major relief.

Since arriving in Orlando in January, Goode has been a man on a mission. He admits he didn't arrive in the greatest of physical shape, but he's dedicated the last eight months to transforming his body. He's lost nearly 50 pounds and is now playing with added quickness and stamina, which helped him earn a spot on top of the defensive tackle depth chart.

We caught up with Goode after practice on Sunday.

How excited are you to hear the news that you can play this year?

"Man, honestly, I'm glad I grinded so hard just to show my teammates what I couldn't show at my previous school. I'm just excited. I got a new body, new team and new beginnings."

When did you find out and what was your initial reaction?

"I found out Monday after practice, in the afternoon. We had meetings and I just walked into my coach said, 'Hey, you're eligible,' just randomly and I just go crazy. Super excited and disbelief."

What's the first thing you did? Did you call your family back home?

"I couldn't even call my parents. I had to wait. I had meetings. I called them in the afternoon and they were very excited."

So what's this journey been like for you especially when you look back a year-plus ago, starting out at Virginia Tech. Things didn't go well there and you come here and you've just been working so hard to get to a point where you can contribute and play. And then being on top of the depth chart. What's that been like?

"All journeys are going to have ups and downs and I believe God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers. I just honestly think that He built me for this and He just wanted me to show everybody in the world what I got. I'm glad I got this opportunity. I'm glad UCF provided this opportunity."

How do you know you're ready for this next chapter?

"Just going against one of the fastest and best offenses in the country and just dominated daily. I know for sure I'm ready."

What was it like over these last eight or nine months, getting in shape. We talked to Coach Burnham and he said maybe you weren't in the best shape coming into it in the spring time, but you're totally different now. What was it like to get ready for this?

"Just a grind. Everything is a grind. Our coach tells us all the time just to go 1-0. We try to thrive on that daily, try to strive to reach the 1-0 daily. So just hard work and effort."

Is it getting in the weight room? Working on nutrition? What were some of the things you had to do on a daily basis?

"Cleaning up my nutrition. Putting more green and more colors on my plate. Less proteins. Just eating clean, drinking clean. Stopped drinking sugars and stuff like that. More water. Just hard work, running on this field and running against that fast offense."

With your new body, how has that changed the way you're able to play?

"Me being at this weight, this is the lightest weight I've been at since eighth grade. Being 280, I'm just flying around. I feel like a linebacker out there honestly."

You came in at what?

"I came at 325 and I weighed 281 today."

Can you believe that you've done that in such a short period of time?

"Honestly, I don't really know how I did it. I just grinded and kept my head down. The results came."

How did you feel in camp? Did you feel like a different player? Did you see things come together that you were doing well?

"I saw in myself that I had better lateral quickness. I was able to beat the blocks faster than normally. So just being able to be more explosive and be comfortable with the playbook, I'm able to dominate."

You got one of your friends here from back home, Drop. Tre'Mon Morris-Brash. What's it like having him be on the team and the same d-line as you?

"Just knowing I've got somebody from back home is just very relieving. Being from up north, being the only kids from up north at a Florida school is just crazy. So just seeing him on my side, I'm comfortable. And I'm excited to see what we're going to do."

As you're working hard, he's working hard. He's earned a spot to play too. How excited is that for you, you guys could be lined up at the same time on Thursday?

"Just going to continue what we did in high school. Keep it going."

That defensive tackle position is going to be a rotation, but you're on the top of the depth chart. What did you think about that?

"I wasn't honestly worried about it. I know that we're going to rotate as a d-line. Everybody is going to get the same amount of reps. I really wasn't worried about a starting job. I'm blessed to have a starting job. Just keeping my head down and staying focused. If I'm a starter, I know I could lose my job at any time."

What can the fanbase expect from you Thursday night and throughout the season?

"Violent. Relentless. Disruptive. All game."

Is it hard to sleep? Are you getting exciting? It's only days away now. You've been working on this for such a long time.

"We've got four nights and then we're back on that field. I haven't been out there in a year. There's going to be a lot of nervous energy. Once I get that out, we're gonna be comfortable. Offense is gonna get going. Defense gonna get going. I just can't wait. I'm excited to see what we're going to do. New team. We're gonna go 1-0."



