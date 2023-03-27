Nikai Martinez is poised for his breakout.

A former four-star cornerback, the Apopka native was one of the top recruits in Gus Malzahn's first recruiting class. He saw immediate playing time as a freshman last year mostly in a reserve role.

He's now ready to take a premier role. Martinez is currently working as the No. 1 nickel and is hoping to earn a starting position going into UCF's first Big 12 season.

Martinez, speaking after Saturday's practice, said his debut season was an eye-opening experience.

"Last year I learned you've got to do your job and play your role," Martinez said. "I came into college a little big-headed thinking I was going to come in and play just because of what I did in high school. Knowing that I had to work behind Justin Hodges, who is actually a good player, just to be able to learn, I feel benefited me into becoming the player I am."

Malzahn has made a big emphasis on local recruiting since he arrived. Martinez has the distinction of being the first "Hometown Hero" to jump on board. His commitment paved the way for fellow Class of 2022 additions like Kameron Moore, Demari Henderson and Ja'Cari Henderson and a big 2023 group that included Kaven Call, Grant Reddick, John Walker, Braeden Marshall, Tyree Patterson and Andrew Harris.

"I felt like God always has a plan," Martinez said. "I'm here because of him. I always wanted to play for my hometown. When Coach Malzahn and the coaches came down, me being a priority, I felt I can play here and be here with my family and show out for the hometown where everybody already loves me. It's been a great experience."

Favorite moment from his freshman year?

"There's a lot actually," Martinez said. "Probably the USF game. How close it was. The energy we had. It came down to the wire. All the fans pulled through with us. It was a great experience."