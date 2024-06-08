Lamar Brown is the nation's top-rated lineman in the Class of 2026. And that includes both offense and defense.

On Rivals, the 6-foot-5, 260-pounder from Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab is considered the nation's No. 1 defensive tackle. Elsewhere, Brown is ranked as the top interior offensive lineman. Regardless, Brown is considered five-star talent.

UCF has been trending in Brown's recruitment and on Saturday he made his long-awaited first visit to campus.

"I loved it," Brown said. "I met all the offensive and defensive coaches. I met with the head coach, Gus Malzahn. They're all really great guys. I learned so much. I saw the campus. Everything was great. This is my first time in Orlando. I really like it."

Brown has become particularly close with his UCF recruiter, cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed.

"You gotta love a person from The Boot," Brown said. "Getting able to meet him was great."

Like Brown, Reed is a Louisiana native, originally from Thibodaux.

So where would UCF want him to play?

"They plan for me to play on both sides," Brown said.

Brown said most schools are recruiting him for either offense or defense, but not both.

"I'd love to play on both sides," he said.

If he had to choose offense or defense, Brown said he couldn't even pick at this point. He likes playing both. He does feel he's more dominant at one spot though.

"Probably defense," Brown said. "I've played defense my whole life. I just started playing offense in week eight of my freshman year."

Brown recently told Rivals that UCF could be his early leader. He smiled when asked if that was still the case.

"It's up there," he said. "From the head coach to the relationship I have with Coach Reed, I love everything about it. I just love this place."

As for other schools, Brown visited Texas A&M last week and plans to visit Oregon on June 21. Georgia and Florida State are also heavily involved. Given his national stature, his offer list is lengthy.

Brown said he plans to remain in close contact with UCF and hopes to come down for a game this season.



