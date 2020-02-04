Noah Collins commits to UCF over Jackets and Vols
It has been a big last few weeks for 2021 defensive end Noah Collins. The long, rangy junior out of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson picked up offers from schools like Arizona State, Indiana, Miami and Notre Dame to name a few, but after a visit to Orlando over the weekend, he has committed to the UCF Knights.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"I talked to the coaching staff right after school Monday and told them about my commitment," said Collins. "I talked to coach Burnham and coach Bell. They were all excited that I made the decision to commit to UCF.
"Saturday was my first time visiting and I can really see my self going to UCF. This commitment is just another stepping stone in my life and that’s why I made the decision.
"It is a beautiful campus, UCF is a winning program and they have good coaches.
"I picked UCF over Georgia Tech and Tennessee. It just felt like it was the right time to make my decision."
RIVALS REACTION
Collins is a rush end with length and good bend. He has a good motor, he has the frame to add weight and he still has plenty of room to develop. He has added good weight over the last year and he is going to get even stronger this off-season. This is a very good pick-up for the Knights, but his recruitment is still not over. He plans to visit other schools and stay in communication with other coaches, so UCF will have to work to hold on here, but at this time, the Knights is who all are chasing.