It has been a big last few weeks for 2021 defensive end Noah Collins . The long, rangy junior out of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson picked up offers from schools like Arizona State, Indiana, Miami and Notre Dame to name a few, but after a visit to Orlando over the weekend, he has committed to the UCF Knights .

"I talked to the coaching staff right after school Monday and told them about my commitment," said Collins. "I talked to coach Burnham and coach Bell. They were all excited that I made the decision to commit to UCF.

"Saturday was my first time visiting and I can really see my self going to UCF. This commitment is just another stepping stone in my life and that’s why I made the decision.

"It is a beautiful campus, UCF is a winning program and they have good coaches.

"I picked UCF over Georgia Tech and Tennessee. It just felt like it was the right time to make my decision."