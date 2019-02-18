One of the emerging 2020 prospects on Florida's Space Coast is Viera High School's Cooper Davis, who earned Class 7A All-State honors this past season as a defensive end.

The 6-foot-7, 255-pounder beginning to see major college interest as well.

His first FBS offer came in late January from UCF and he made his way to Orlando over the weekend for their Junior Day.

"It was my first visit (to UCF) and I was extremely impressed by the community and the family friendly atmosphere I was enveloped in," Davis said.

The day's activities included a presentation, trying on game jerseys as well as conversing with coaches and staff.

UCF is one of the schools intrigued by his potential as an offensive tackle.

"I'm getting contact from both sides of the ball," Davis said. "I'm wanted as an OT and a DE. It was exciting and humbling to meet the coaches."

There are a few Viera Hawks on UCF's roster, including quarterback Hayden Kingston, wide receiver Tre Nixon and defensive back Devin Nixon. Davis said he's familiar with the trio, but did not see them on this visit.

What stands out the most about UCF?

"I love how the community is all in on UCF," Davis said. "It's amazing to see."

West Virginia offered last week and he plans to visit Morgantown in early March. Nebraska is one of the schools showing strong interest and he attended their Junior Day in early February. Troy and Richmond are also among his early offers.

Davis says he'll return to UCF for the spring game on April 13.