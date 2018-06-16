UCF has added some serious size to their future offensive line.

Allan Adams, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound tackle, committed to the Knights on Saturday to become their fifth overall pledge for 2019.

"I would like to thank God for blessing me with the talent and opportunity," Adams wrote in a note posted to Twitter. "I would also like to thank my mom for putting me in the position I am today. I would like to thank my coaches and teachers (past and present) for believing in me and helping me. I would like to thank my teammates for making me a better person. With this said, I would like to announce my commitment to the University of Central Florida."

The Jacksonville native began his career at Oakleaf High School, recently transferring to University Christian where he will play his senior season. He earned a UCF offer in May and made his first unofficial visit in early June.

"What I liked most about UCF is the campus," Adams said on June 2. "It's very beautiful. There's a lot of restaurants you could eat from within walking distance of your apartment."

Adams returned to UCF this weekend, solidifying his decision. Running backs coach Anthony Tucker and offensive line coach Glen Elarbee served as his primary recruiters. He also had an offer from Western Kentucky.

He joins quarterback Charlie Dean, wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe, linebacker Tatum Bethune and wide receiver Amari Johnson in UCF's class.



