One of UCF's top offensive line targets returned for Bounce House Weekend.

Andrew Stargel, who is from Roswell, Ga., has been high on the Knights ever since a spring practice visit.

"I had a great time," Stargel said of his official visit. "Me and my family love being down here. It's a real family environment. You're very welcomed. Teammates are very welcoming. I'm excited about this place. It's special for sure."

Stargel was offered by offensive line coach Herb Hand in late January and they've remained in constant contact ever since then.

"Coach Hand is someone that can definitely develop you," Stargel said. "He has a great past of developing players and even better men. He's a friend to me. He's a coach to me. I'm excited to further this relationship with him."