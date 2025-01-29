OL Ben Gula earns UCF offer during visit

Ben Gula's latest visit to UCF was a memorable one.

The offensive lineman from Weston (Fla.) Cypress Bay had been on campus several times before, but this trip was special as he was officially offered a scholarship by the new staff.

"I've been talking with Coach Jeff Love," Gula said. "He's my guy, he just got to UCF from FAU. He's the one that really got me connected with the coaches. He's a great guy, so I've built a pretty good relationship with him."

Gula was invited to come up last Saturday to meet with the new coaches and attend UCF's basketball game against TCU.

"We got there, shook some hands, met a lot of people and talked," Gula said. "It was a real nice time walking around the campus. They have the NFL Pro Bowl there which is in their indoor facility. There's a lot of renovations going on. I really enjoyed the visit."

After meeting with offensive line coach Shawn Clark, it was head coach Scott Frost that extended the offer.

"(Clark) said he really liked the way I played," Gula said. "He liked my intensity on the field, how I finished all my blocks. I'm a very aggressive football player. After that, I got the opportunity to go see Coach Frost in his office. He told me I got the offer. It was real nice. A really nice conversation. He basically said he really appreciated me being there."