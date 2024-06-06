Demetrius Campbell grew up playing basketball, but after making the move from Maine to Florida he discovered football is where he has a big-time future.

The 6-foot-9 offensive tackle from Orlando Christian Prep has seen his recruitment blow up this year and he just wrapped up his first official visit to UCF.

"I think the main thing is I got to spend a lot of time with the players and get the inside scoop about everything," Campbell said about the visit. "It all checked out. It's a great place."

His player host was Adrian Medley.

"He said he loved it (at UCF)," Campbell said. "He's been here a long time. He fell in love with it. He likes Coach (Herb) Hand."

UCF's offensive line coach is the primary reason he's so high on the Knights.

"My connection with Coach Hand is just a great connection," Campbell said. "He's a great guy... I know he's produced a lot of NFL linemen. Also, Coach (Gus) Malzahn. I really love him too. Great people."