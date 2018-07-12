Punta Gorda (Fla.) Charlotte offensive lineman Dustyn Hall committed to UCF on Thursday to become the 11th pledge in the 2019 class.

Hall, who is 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, picked the Knights over offers from USF, Kentucky, Louisville and Virginia.

"First, I would like to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity in life," Hall wrote in a Twitter note. "I want to thank my Mom and Dad for being there through the recruiting process and making this dream possible. Thanks to all my coaches at Charlotte High School who have pushed me and made me into the player I am today. Also, I am very thankful for Coach Elarbee for recruiting me. That being said, I am 100% committed to The University of Central Florida!!!"

Hall received an early offer from UCF last fall and that strong interest continued into this year following the arrival of Josh Heupel. He made an unofficial visit in late May. At the time, Hall said he was really impressed with the layout of UCF's facilities.

"I really liked how everything was right there so you don't have to walk a mile to get the facility," he said. "Everything is so convenient. Most of all, I would be very close to my family which is important to me."

Hall is the fourth offensive line commit, joining Allan Adams, Marcus Finger and Matt Lee.





