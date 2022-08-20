OL Johnathan Cline commits, excited to be a UCF Knight

Nearly a year to the day of receiving his first scholarship offer from UCF, Johnathan Cline is now a Knight.

The Cartersville (Ga.) offensive lineman announced his commitment Saturday night, drawing a close to the process that also saw him earn offers from Appalachian State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, TCU, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Maryland, Memphis, Miami, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, NC State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Florida, Tulane, West Virginia and several others.

"I had no idea my recruitment would blow up the way it did," Cline said. "I'm very blessed and honored. UCF has always held a special place in my heart. They gave me my first shot and I really appreciated it."

He came down to Orlando for last year's ECU game, which was also his first-ever college football game.

"I fell in love with everything UCF had to offer," Cline said. "The game was tight for a little bit. I looked in the locker room a little bit and saw how lit they were. Coach (Herb) Hand shook my hand. He brought a couple players to meet me. The one player I remember just because of his size, Paul Rubelt. He was 6-10. I've never had to break my neck to look up at someone."

Cline made things semi-official a couple weeks ago when he called the coaches and told them what he wanted to do.

"They were definitely excited," Cline said. "I was excited as well. I was trying to do a little hat ceremony, but I couldn't find the time. With it being my senior year, I decided I didn't need one. I know where I'm going. I'm very happy with my choice. I'm ready to focus on my senior year and kick some butt."

What was Gus Malzahn's reaction?

"I believe his exact words were, 'Boom! Let's go! I'm so excited about you.' I'm really looking forward to it. I've talked to him at least four or five times in the past week or so. It's been great."