OL Johnathan Cline commits, excited to be a UCF Knight
Nearly a year to the day of receiving his first scholarship offer from UCF, Johnathan Cline is now a Knight.
The Cartersville (Ga.) offensive lineman announced his commitment Saturday night, drawing a close to the process that also saw him earn offers from Appalachian State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, TCU, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Maryland, Memphis, Miami, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, NC State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Florida, Tulane, West Virginia and several others.
"I had no idea my recruitment would blow up the way it did," Cline said. "I'm very blessed and honored. UCF has always held a special place in my heart. They gave me my first shot and I really appreciated it."
He came down to Orlando for last year's ECU game, which was also his first-ever college football game.
"I fell in love with everything UCF had to offer," Cline said. "The game was tight for a little bit. I looked in the locker room a little bit and saw how lit they were. Coach (Herb) Hand shook my hand. He brought a couple players to meet me. The one player I remember just because of his size, Paul Rubelt. He was 6-10. I've never had to break my neck to look up at someone."
Cline made things semi-official a couple weeks ago when he called the coaches and told them what he wanted to do.
"They were definitely excited," Cline said. "I was excited as well. I was trying to do a little hat ceremony, but I couldn't find the time. With it being my senior year, I decided I didn't need one. I know where I'm going. I'm very happy with my choice. I'm ready to focus on my senior year and kick some butt."
What was Gus Malzahn's reaction?
"I believe his exact words were, 'Boom! Let's go! I'm so excited about you.' I'm really looking forward to it. I've talked to him at least four or five times in the past week or so. It's been great."
During the past year, he forged a close relationship with his future position coach, Herb Hand.
"I love everything about Coach Hand," Cline said. "From what he produces and who he is, I'm excited to hopefully be another one of his boys that plays for him for three or four years and goes to the League."
He plays tackle in high school, but will probably play guard or center in college.
"They definitely like my strength," Cline said. "I'm kind of proud of it. I'm the strongest guy at Cartersville High School. I'm 20 pounds away from beating the school bench record. Right now, (I'm benching) 425."
He also has a squat of 580 pounds.
Cline was initially set to officially visit during Bounce House Weekend in June, but he had some family issues come up so he had to postpone. He will now visit the weekend of Sept. 23 when the Knights host Georgia Tech.
"I'm ready for it," Cline said.
As a youth, Cline primarily played baseball and then he picked up soccer. He wasn't even thinking about football until his best friend suggested it to him during his middle school years.
"He said, 'You're big. You're actually huge. Come play football with me.'"
The rest is history.
"Eighth grade year, that's when I really found my love for it and started to develop into what I am now," Cline said.
Cartersville, ranked No. 8 in the state, just won their season opener against Cherokee 35-0.
He will be a December graduate and enroll at UCF in January. His goal is to earn playing time as a true freshman.
"I'm looking forward to hopefully getting in there and playing or starting as a freshman," Cline said. "Definitely just getting in there, getting as many reps as I can to prove myself and being a three or potentially four-year starter."