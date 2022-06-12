For Keyon Cox, his weekend official visit to UCF couldn't have been any better.

The Phenix City (Ala.) Central offensive lineman was on his way to the airport Sunday afternoon, but briefly spoke about his time in Orlando.

"I loved it," Cox said. "It was perfect. I'm talking about the love here, it's so family oriented. I can tell it's gonna be something special coming. They've really got something special going on here. They're so determined to be great. That's what I'm all about, developing and trying to get better every day. It couldn't get any better. I'm loving these coaches and they love me back. Also my family. I'm big on that. They took care of my family and took care of me. I will definitely be back."

Cox appreciated the extended one-on-one time with Herb Hand, who would be his position coach if he were to come to UCF.

"Coach Hand is a great coach," Cox said. "Him and his wife, they were loving all over my family and loving all over me. He's a very good coach. Yesterday we were at TopGolf and he taught me how to golf. I've never played golf before. I'm over there looking like a pro. I can't thank him enough. He's a great coach. I trust him."