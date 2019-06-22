UCF has reeled in its second commit of the day as Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz offensive lineman Mark Pitts joined the fold on Saturday night.

"I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play football and the opportunity to play at the next level," Pitts said in a tweet. "I would like to thank my parents for encouraging me and guiding me through this exciting process. I would like to thank all my coaches throughout the years from Cornerstone Academy and Buchholz High School for building me into the player and man I am today. I would like to thank all the coaches that recruited me; I appreciate their time and effort. With that being said, I'm committing to the University of Central Florida."

Pitts, who is 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, had an offer sheet that included schools such as Princeton, Yale, Dartmouth, Kentucky, Tulane, Columbia, Minnesota, Harvard, South Florida, Boston College, West Virginia, Louisville, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss.

Earlier in the day, the Knights picked up a commitment from Miami defensive back Branden Coleman. UCF is now up to nine commitments in the 2020 class.





