B.J. Taylor will certainly have left his legacy.

The senior, who will go down as one of the best players to ever play for UCF, has led the Knights during this landmark season that has them on the verge of making their first NCAA Tournament in 14 years.

UCF, a new member of the top 25 this week, hosts No. 20 Cincinnati on Thursday in a game that could have major postseason implications. While Saturday's win at then-No. 8 Houston will go a long way towards locking down a potential at-large tournament bid, any subsequent win could perhaps improve seeding, something that will be very important if UCF wants to make a run.

On Wednesday, Taylor reflected on his UCF career and how much he wants to see CFE Arena packed for his senior night.

Can you believe you're getting ready to play your final home game here at UCF?

"I mean, yeah. Kind of. It's been five years. I've had a long time to get ready for it. It's exciting. Just even more excited to be in the position we're in right now moving towards conference tournament. It's a great way to have our last home game with a ranked matchup like this."

This is why you came to UCF, right? To get to a point where you play meaningful games late in the season?

"Yeah, to build this up and do what we've done so far. We're trying to do even more. We're not satisfied. We want to drag this thing out and do as much as we possibly can with it."

What do you think tomorrow is going to be like emotionally?

"I don't know. I don't think anybody knows until you're out there and it hits you. It's just exciting. Great to reflect on some of the great things that have happened in this building. It's going to be an exciting night. It'll be good to walk out there with my family."

What memories stand out?

"Obviously the NIT win before we got to New York. That's huge. Beating Cincinnati here two years ago in the regular season. Huge game for us. Those two probably stick out the most. A couple historic games. We've got a great opportunity tomorrow to make another historic moment. Hopefully tomorrow will be my best memory in this arena."

What can the win at Houston do for this team?

"For the team, in terms of the guys, it shows we can play with anybody in the country and beat them. Nobody has been playing better than Houston all season. They've been playing great, playing together. For our team, it's just something that gives us confidence and lets us know that we can play with anybody in the country when we're locked in and focused."

Has there been talk about refocusing after Houston?

"Yeah, that's been all the talk. There's two games left in this regular season. We've got Cincinnati coming in here tomorrow. It's our Senior Night, but they're going to come in here ready for a fight, ready to play. They've got two losses in conference and they want to play for a conference championship, regular season. We've got to come out ready to fight. We know it's not going to be an easy game. It's going to be a 40-minute battle."

Tacko's mom is here and he hasn't seen her for six and a half years. What does that mean to the team and how has Tacko been able to handle everything being so far from home?

"He's handled it great. I think better than most people would. Not seeing his mother in that much time, that's difficult. I don't think anybody goes six and a half years without seeing their mother. He's done a great job with it, having a positive mindset every day. Seeing him with his brother, it's just awesome. He's been great for UCF. He's done so much for the program. I'm glad his mother was able to get here to see him in his last game."

Are you going to have a lot of family here tomorrow night?

"My mother and father will be here. I saw a lot of my family up in Houston. A lot came to the game. That was great. I'll have my mom and dad here. I just thank them for everything they've done for me. I wouldn't be in this position without them."

We saw the atmosphere that Cincinnati had a couple weeks ago and at Houston on Saturday. How much do you want to see that type of atmosphere in here tomorrow night?

"We want identical if not better. We want to sell it out. That's been the thing, sell out CFE. Hopefully it gets there and hopefully we can get a win."

That Cincinnati game a couple weeks ago, what lessons can you take from that game?

"I think we've grown so much since that game. The battles we've been in, going to Houston and playing tough games like that. The thing we learned from the last Cincinnati game is you've got to finish the game out. It was a tight game going into the last four minutes and they made plays. Tomorrow, we've got to be on the right side of those plays."

What memories do you have of your fellow seniors?

"Some of my closest friends that I'll have for life. They came in during my second year, Tacko and Chad did. Dayon has been here the last two years. So being around those guys has been awesome. All of them are good dudes. I'm honored to have been able to play with them."

What are your favorite memories of being a teammate with Chad Brown?

"His energy and enthusiasm every night. Dunking the ball and falling on his back. All those things are just great memories."

What has it been like playing with Tacko?

"His growth has been the biggest thing. He's improved every season. Right now he's playing the best he's ever played. Seeing him continue to improve every day and not letting all the distractions and people talking about what they expect from him, just sticking to himself and being himself, remaining humble, it's just been great to see him grow into the player he is now."