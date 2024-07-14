UCF is on track to sign their best recruiting class in school history. The group of 19 commitments, including eight four-star players, currently ranks No. 17 nationally and No. 1 in the Big 12.

Taevion Swint started it all.

The Osceola running back committed more than a year ago in April 2023, announcing his decision following UCF's spring game. He returned last month for his official visit during Bounce House Weekend.