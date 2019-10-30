Otis Anderson's all-time favorite uniform is the one worn in last year's Space Game, but he's anxious to pair those up against the fresh white versions they'll wear in this Saturday's Space Game against Houston.

"It's pretty cool we have real painted helmets," Anderson said, referring to the moon lids. "I saw a model of it and it looks pretty nice. I think it'll be pretty cool. It might be hard to top the space uniforms from last year, but this year might top it. I like last year with all black and baby blue in it. That's my favorite color."

Anderson chatted about a few other topics during his few minutes with the media after Wednesday's practice.

Did he feel "snubbed" over the American Athletic Conference leaving him out of the weekly awards? After all, he rushed for a career-high 205 yards against Temple, a total that surpassed every other AAC RB last weekend.

"Nah," Anderson said. "I think Knight Nation handled it for me."

He also mentioned the heat of the last two practices, which will help them be ready for Saturday's 12 noon game.

"Players would rather play at night, but with a noon game you get it out of the way," Anderson said. "Getting up early might be the hardest part for us, but once we get moving around we should be fine."

Anderson had some trouble fielding punts last weekend at Temple and elaborated on a comment he made during the postgame. Temple uses Under Armour footballs, which have a much different feel than the Nike balls he's used to.

"Under Armour balls tend to be a little wider and more round," Anderson said. "The Nike balls, the newer ones, are kind of slim. You've got to get a feel for it. It's not an excuse. It's just a feel thing you've got to get used to."

Since Thursday is Halloween, Anderson thinks the offensive line will show up to meetings wearing costumes. He says that's something right up the alley of Jake Brown and Cole Schneider. He probably won't be in costume, but he has dressed up as Spider-Man in the past. He noted that sideline reporter Scott Adams, who asked the question, reminded him of Peter Parker.





