UCFSports - Otis Anderson: Players are more comfortable in Year 3 of Heupel offense

UCF's two-pronged passing and rushing attack steamrolled Georgia Tech like a freight train as the Knights rolled up 660 yards of total offense, their highest output since the 2019 season opener against Florida A&M.

Leading the way at running back was senior Otis Anderson, who logged 18 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown. The Knights combined for 243 net rushing yards with other contributions from Greg McCrae (50), Dillon Gabriel (30), Bentavious Thompson (30), Johnny Richardson (24) and Damarius Good (21).

Anderson spoke to the local media following Wednesday's practice as UCF readies for game two this Saturday at ECU.

"As a team, we played pretty well," Anderson said of the Georgia Tech game. "There were a lot of plays we could fix. Obviously it was a first game. I'd give us a good grade. We came out with a lot of intensity and a lot of emotion. I think we played very well. A lot of energy. That's hard to match when you're going so fast."

UCF's blazing-fast tempo gassed Georgia Tech defenders. Though that was always the intent, Anderson was pleasantly surprised at how well they executed it.

"This weekend we went a lot faster than I thought we could, being that we didn't have a game yet and in the first game we always have mishaps," Anderson said. "I think it's just the players being more comfortable. We pushed ourselves even harder during this training camp to catch up and I think we exceeded the limit."

As for new wrinkles in the offense, Anderson says it'll be more well-rounded this year.

"We improved on a lot of different things, like the perimeter game as far as screens and stuff like that," Anderson said. "The players are buying into the offense and scheme a lot more, so we're able to open things up."

Anderson said last Saturday was emotional, appreciating the fact they're able to play in light of the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was a great feeling, especially the fact we might not have had a season," he said. "There were a lot of questions whether we'd be able to play. Some of the players, we got kind of discouraged during the summer. There were times we weren't (at UCF) and working out together. Just being able to play together and get a win in the first game of the season against Georgia Tech, it feels pretty good."

Any personal stat goals this season?

"I want to put up the best numbers I can," Anderson said. "I don't have any numbers in mind. A repeat of last season would be great for me, honestly. I just want to get wins and help my team."





