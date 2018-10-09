UCFSports.com

Otis Anderson had a standout performance in last week's 48-20 win against SMU. He accounted for two rushing touchdowns, including a 30-yarder in the second half which was his longest run of the season.

On the first score, Anderson was hit well beyond the goal line but twisted and stretched his body so the ball crossed over the plane.

"It just kind of happened that way," Anderson said. "Growing up smaller, you find ways to get where you want to go. Me growing up and getting into the weight room, I have a little more power now. I don't think they expected it."

In the fourth quarter, Anderson eluded several would-be tacklers on his way to the end zone.

"It was a gap scheme, so once we hit the second level there was nobody there," he said. "The linebackers sucked in. They ran into my guard and pulled. I saw the safety, which is my favorite thing to see on the football field. It's me and you, one on one. I had a lot of grass. They probably were expecting a cutback, but I kept going to the right. The corner tried to dive at my legs, but I'm able to elude stuff like that."

If you follow Otis on social media or perhaps observed closely during the game, you might have noticed he was wearing a "spinner" mouth guard during the SMU game.

"I noticed (Kentucky's) Benny Snell had one and I thought it was cool," Anderson said. "So I went to get one. A couple of the players have the special mouthpieces made by Battle."

Anderson and his teammates will need to be hitting on full cylinders this Saturday when they travel to Memphis, a team that says they want "revenge" after losing two games to UCF last season.

"I think it's fun (going on the road)," Anderson said. "When you score, they get quiet. We're looking forward to putting up points like we usually do and our defense is gonna hold up their end. I think it's going to be a fun game."