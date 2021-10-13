Port Charlotte WR Alex Perry likes UCF's family atmosphere

Class of 2022 wide receiver Alex Perry of Port Charlotte (Fla.) was among UCF's visitors this past weekend for the home game against ECU.

"I liked my visit a lot," Perry said. "I had a lot of fun. What really stood out was how passionate the students and fans were about their team."

This was Perry's third overall visit to UCF as he stopped by a couple times during the summer. The big 6-foot-6 target doesn't have an offer yet, but UCF is highly interested.

"I talked to my recruiter and the offensive coordinator," Perry said. "They're basically saying to keep working and staying sharp on my game. I definitely think they're close to offering."

Perry said he likes UCF's "family atmosphere" most of all.

He took an official visit to Purdue during the summer and plans to visit a South Florida game soon.