Gus Malzahn recaps spring to this point and explains the format for this Friday's Citronauts vs. Knights spring game.

Opening statement:

"Just finished practice 11. Real impressed with our guys. They were excited about practicing which I think is rare at this point in the spring. It says a lot about the character of this team. Says a lot about the leadership that's emerging. Overall, it was good. Today was really the last day in pads before we have our spring game on Friday. Did some situational things. Did a little red zone. Had a couple just base offense and defense periods. Did a few things special teams.

"The plan moving forward. Thursday will be helmet only. It will be some clean up and prep for Friday night scrimmage. Real excited about Friday night. It's going to be more fan friendly than ever before. We've got a full half of real football. The rest we're going to do some fan friendly things. Some competition things. Some different things I think fans will really enjoy. Overall, I feel good about where we're at after practice 11."

What have you learned about the offense?

"Of course we have a new coordinator. We're putting in a lot of new install and all that. It's been a whole lot of install, but our guys have handled it pretty well. We talked about pushing the ball vertically down the field. That's really the focus this spring. I feel we'ev accomplished that. We're going to have a good running game. There's no doubt about that. I think it's also been good for our defense."

From the start of spring to now, what have you seen from the three quarterbacks?

"There's been a whole lot of new install which is hard on quarterbacks. But they've all responded very well. You can see they've gotten better each practice. You can tell how comfortable all three of them were today. Probably 30 mile an hour gusts at times, make it hard to throw. All three guys handled themselves well today."

What's the availability of John Rhys for the baseball game and spring game on Friday?

"We're planning on John Rhys helping our baseball team to victory on Friday. I think they start at 5 o'clock. We start at 7:30. When he gets done, he'll come over and finish this thing out. I think that will be a really unique deal for our fans. Hopefully after the baseball game those fans will come over and be a part of the spring game."

Is he going to play all nine innings?

"That's the plan. We want him to help the baseball team win. Come over here and be ready to go."

As you prepare this roster for the transition to the Big 12, what impact can freshmen have?

"First of all, we've done a really good job recruiting the last couple years. This group of freshmen, especially the ones that are here right now, they're all going to help. That's really big. We recruited guys to play. When you recruit at a high level, you have the luxury of doing that. I can say the guys that are here will all help us next year. I really believe the guys who are coming in that aren't here will also be able to help."

At the wide receiver position, has anyone emerged? We know a lot about Javon and Kobe. Those guys are proven. Beyond those two, what are you seeing?

"I think Javon has had a big-time spring. He's took his game even to the next level. I think they've all improved. Even the new guys coming in. They've really done a good job of picking up. They've got great effort. It's important to them. They're playing with great attention to detail. I think we're in a good spot as a group."

The transfer portal opens the day after the spring game. How is this portal window different than December and what's the plan on attack.

"I think more than anything I think everybody learned a lot the last time it was open. Like I said, we're hopeful things will be good. We're in a really good spot as a team. But I think in the new age of college football you've got to be ready to adapt."

What did you like and dislike about the two scrimmages?

"I think offensively the second scrimmage we played faster. That was really an emphasis, to play fast. We did that. Was able to run and throw the ball down the field like we talked about. Defensively, we got great information. Especially our one defensive line really stands out. We've got some real guys up front. It's been really good to see those guys play real football and tackle in space. It was good too from a defensive standpoint. The offense had some drives in the last one that were seven, eight, nine-play drives. How do you respond. Coach Williams was happy we got those situations so the guys can feel what it felt like."

What's kicker Colton Boomer's status for Friday?

"I doubt it. He hasn't been able to participate yet. We'll see. The other two guys have done a really good job."

Why is the spring game one half?

"We'll put 12 minutes on the clock and we're going to play real football and real fast. We'll get in a lot of plays. If you look at the last two years, we had a running clock in the second half. Honestly we were trying to get through. It will high quality football for a half. Then we've got some unique events. Some competition things with some of our players. Different things that will be fan friendly. I know I'm excited about and our players are too."

How will the team be split up?

"The offense will be wearing the space uniforms. Defense will wear the Knight mode uniforms. We'll have a scoring system that will be fairly simple. Defense and offense will keep score. It's different than we've done before. We've got two different uniforms for the offense to choose from as far as the space uniforms. The helmets are off the charts. They're real helmets. Real good. Defensive guys are excited about wearing those uniforms. Once again, a little unique compared to other programs just doing normal stuff."

How have you seen the defense adjust to Addison Williams and his new scheme? The guys have talked about prioritizing forcing turnovers.

"They're responding very well to Addison. He's trying to carry over what we were strong at. He's making it his own and tweaking his things. You just said it. It's about being aggressive and getting turnovers. The defense had a good day today. You can tell they've improved each time out. They're starting to take on his personality."

How important is the spring period from a recruiting standpoint compared to what it used to be with the February signing day?

"It's more important. We've probably had the most recruits we've had at least since I've been here. By a long shot this spring to visit. That usually equates to good things on signing day. Moving to the Big 12 has helped. It's been a great spring so far as far as recruits and quality recruits coming on campus and watching us practice."

We spoke with Darin Hinshaw last week and he talked about May, June and July being so important. What will be the message to the team about the importance of those summer months?

"We're trying to get our foundation built. I said that in the first of spring. When we're not around as coaches and they're practicing on their own, throwing and catching, that they're developing good habits instead of bad habits. There's a lot of times in the past they are developing bad habits and you've got to re-teach things in fall camp. That's been a focus. I think we're in a good spot for our guys to know exactly what to do when the coaches aren't around."

How was last Thursday night? It was a big fundraising for The Kingdom. There were some experiences auctioned off. How did that go?

"It went great. SJ put it together in a short period of time. We really appreciate the people there and being a part of it. It's a new age of college football. That's very important. It was really a big step in the right direction for our future."

When you talk about the transfer portal and the new age of college football, and needing to keep your players from going in the portal, what does that look like on a daily basis?

"You try to keep your top players. I think every coach in America is doing that. We'll see what happens. I feel really good about our atmosphere. We've got a really good foundation built. I feel as good as I can right now getting ready for that period to come up."







