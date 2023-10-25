With two weeks until the first game, UCF head coach Johnny Dawkins provides an update on the state of his team and also reacts to the Knights' placement in the Big 12 Preseason Poll.

Highlights from the interview:

Dawkins said they've played one "secret scrimmage." Those are always good opportunities to evaluate. "Both teams played very well."

He said the freshmen, Mintaus Mockus, Comeh Emuobor and Nils Machowski, have been doing a really good job. Omar Payne has also been "rock solid" and "steady" on both ends. Also singled out Jaylin Sellers for doing well.

Offensively, he said it'll look different in pace and spacing of the floor.

More on Comeh Emuobor, he's enjoying coaching him. Works extremely hard. Loves his approach to the game. He plays with passion and desire. Works hard after practice. On the floor, he's a fierce competitor.

Tyler Hendricks is back from injury and also having a good preseason.

The two team captains are Shemarri Allen and Darius Johnson. CJ Walker and Omar Payne are also providing leadership.

More on Shemarri Allen (UMKC transfer), he's an "amazing leader." Brings great energy to the court. Always wants to help. "Really good human being."

On the Big 12 Media Day last week in KC, a lot of coaches sizing each other up. Players too. There are no nights off. Best basketball conference in the country.

The team is "getting there" to accepting his level of acceptable defense. They must be a top 50 to 100 defensive team in the country to give themselves a chance.

He thinks they have good depth.

On the Big 12 preseason poll and UCF being last, he knows they're the new team so they have to use that as motivation to get better. They'll try to prove people wrong.

On players who will definitely be in the lineup, Darius Johnson and CJ Walker for sure.

Strengths offensively will be perimeter shooting with guys like Jaylin Sellers and Mintaus Mockus. Guys can finish around the rim too. They also have guys that can slash. There's not a lot of overlap in what they do, most guys have defined roles/abilities.



