UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee assessed their first scrimmage this way:

"We did some good things, we did some bad things," Plumlee said. "Just like every day in practice. But the main thing that stood out to me is we can be super explosive. We had some big plays run game wise and pass game wise.

"But I think that we've got to get a little bit more in shape. So when we're trying to go fast, when we're trying to pace, guys got to pop off the ground. We've got to get lined up and ready to snap the ball. In some case scenarios today, I think we were a little slow. But I think that's something that we can correct in film for sure."

As for the competition at center among Bula Schmidt, Drake Metcalf and Caden Kitler, Plumlee said there are subtle differences between the trio. Schmidt and Kitler "spin the ball" and Metcalf "dead snaps" it.

"Center/quarterback exchange is extremely important," Plumless said. "It happens every single play. That's one of the things that we have to be 100 percent on."

The backup quarterbacks - Timmy McClain, Xavier Williams and Dylan Rizk - were all "live" during the scrimmage.

"Really fun, really fun," Plumlee said. "I didn't get to go live today, but those guys did. It adds another dynamic to the offense, right? A lot of times in team, in practice, quarterbacks aren't live. Guys know on zone reads and stuff, just take the running back every time because the quarterback, if somebody just touches you, you're down. Today, on third and long, Dylan (Rizk) converted the 3rd and long with his legs today.

"It was really fun to watch those guys compete and get after it, not shying away from contact. Timmy, obviously unbelievable athlete. Xavier is fast as the wind. It's really fun to watch those guys, especially when they're live to add another dynamic to the offense."

Plumlee elaborated on the competition among the wide receivers.

"As Coach Malzahn would say, we've got some real dudes," Plumlee said. "We got some real dudes all over the field at wide receiver. I mean, Javon (Baker) has been having an unbelievable camp. He's really flipped a switch. He's the real deal as it gets. Kobe (Hudson) as well. Y'all have seen Kobe.

"I have been really, really proud of Xavier (Townsend) and how his camp has been going. He's flipped the switch as well. He's been really fun to watch work and really fun to throw to. I feel like he's always open.

I could start listing names that have been unbelievable. JG (Jaylon Griffin). Corey. He's just got to get in shape a little bit. Jarrad Baker. Trent Whittemore. They all bring a little something different to the table, but we are extremely, extremely deep at the wide receiver position."

What are some plays that stood out during the scrimmage?

"So one time we had two by one set, tight end in the core, the defense decided to bring pressure. They're trying to load the box and get to me. But Kobe got open really quick. Got Kobe the ball, he made one guy miss and he made an extremely explosive play down the sideline, I think for I guess probably 65 yards, maybe 70 yards, stumbled, went down. That was one of them.

"Johnny (Richardson), one time you think there's nothing there and then all of a sudden Johnny makes something happen. He bounces off a guy on the outside corner and once Johnny gets the edge, he's electric to watch. He had a big one there as well.

"Had a big third down conversion with Javon one on one, went up and got it, made it look easy. We have nuggets of just how explosive we can be."

In speaking about the defense, Plumlee noted the significant strides made by defensive tackle Lee Hunter and also complimented defensive end Tre'Mon Morris-Brash.

"He's a wrecker in the interior," Plumlee said. "Obviously y'all know about Drop. He's every day, consistently really, really good. But I'm really, really proud of Lee Hunter and the kind of days that he's been stacking in camp."

Plumlee says Darin Hinshaw is an "unbelievable play caller" and an "unbelievable quarterback developer."

"I've learned a ton from him in the first five days," Plumlee said. "And through the spring and the summer. I can't describe the amount of coaching that I've gotten and how much better I think that I have gotten. And I hope to put it on display. Coach Hinshaw has been great. Along with Coach Malzahn. He's still in there. You know the offensive mind he is. We're taking steps and stacking days. It's been really fun to learn from them."

Asked if he watches or analyzes other quarterbacks, Plumlee said he appreciates watching one of the best do it and then compares himself side by side. He's always looked up to the "big arms" in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen.

Alec Holler is obviously one of John Rhys' best friends. Mentioned that Alec was his host when he visited and JRP was in his wedding. He also says he's underrated as a tight end.

"He's going to be one of the best tight ends in college football," Plumlee said. "I believe it to my core, watching the camp that he's had and how physical he is, how he can go run routes and go get the ball. Like, it's unbelievable. We were talking the other day. They came out with watch lists and stuff and I don't think Alec was on it. You can tell he's a little bit bummed out about it. I said, 'Man, don't be worried about it.' You should be the best tight end in college football because I think he's that good. I believe that much in him, about his work ethic, about his athletic ability. What kind of person he is as well. I believe that much in No. 82."

Plumlee also elaborated on the need to protect himself and the ball. Don't take unnecessary hits.

Asked about any young guys that have impressed him, Plumlee noted freshman wide receiver Tyree Patterson.

"Tyree is a freshman wide receiver and he's really talented. He's still learning stuff. He's not doing some little things right with as far as the depth of routes. But he's extremely athletic, competes for the ball extremely well. And as soon as he cleans it up, understands what we're trying to get done as far as the technicalities of the offense, where we need him to be, how deep we need him to go, he's going to be really good. I'm so proud of him and how hard he's working. I know he's going to get those little things cleaned up and he's going to be a heck of a player throughout camp."

Can UCF truly make a run at a championship in their first year in the Big 12?

"That's our standard," Plumlee said. We're a championship football team and we want to continue to be a championship football team. We've been a championship football team for many years before this. And that's what got us to where we are right now and we're just trying to uphold the standard of UCF being a championship football team. And I think if you look at what we have, from the top down from the coaches to the players to the fans, we're checking all the boxes to be a Power Five school and to be a powerhouse in the Power Five.

"As far as coaches, we have the best in the country. And player wise, I don't know who else we would want on this team. Personnel wise, we have skill all over the field and talent all over the field. We're excited to put it on display."



