UCF safety Quadric Bullard is thinking a lot about last year's game at SMU while the Knights prepare for this upcoming meeting against the Mustangs, which will be their American Athletic Conference opener.

Last Nov. 13 in Dallas, SMU rolled to a 55-28 victory which included 631 yards of total offense.

"SMU put it on us last year," Bullard said. "Us as a team, we don't take that lightly... What irritates me the most is how many yards and points they put on us as a defense. As we go through film, it's going to bother the whole defense and put a fire under us that we can't let this happen again."

This year's SMU team is coached by Rhett Lashlee as former coach Sonny Dykes is now coaching at nearby TCU. The Mustangs are 2-2 with wins against North Texas and Lamar and losses to Maryland and TCU.

The Mustangs rank No. 14 nationally in total offense averaging 506.2 yards per game. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai is third in the nation averaging 346.25 yards per game.

"Their offense is very fast," Bullard said. "My freshman year I saw Coach (Josh) Heupel's offense and he was fast, but that's nothing compared to SMU."

UCF meanwhile ranks No. 1 nationally in red zone defense, No. 12 in scoring defense (13.50) and No. 30 in total defense (313.0).

Bullard credits their defensive success to being more comfortable in the second year under defensive coordinator Travis Williams and also said the defensive players are much closer as a unit.

Bullard is also a star on special teams. He blocked a punt and scooped and scored in the South Carolina State opener, then scored another touchdown against Georgia Tech thanks to a Jarvis Ware punt block.