UCF's four quarterbacks - Darriel Mack Jr., Brandon Wimbush, Quadry Jones and Dillon Gabriel - appeared in the post-spring game press conference but with one caveat - just two questions for each.



Darriel Mack Jr.

Did you make this your job today? "That's not what I was focusing on. I was focused on going out there and just getting better. I'm not really worried about competition or anything like that. All I can do be who I am and let the rest take care of itself." How would you assess your spring? Do you feel like you made improvement out there? "Definitely. I feel like I went out there every day just trying to get better. Be a better leader. Be a better football player. Be a better person."

Quadry Jones

What did you see on that 73-yard touchdown pass? "I saw the safety kind of confused over there, so I looked at my receiver and gave him that look. You better run because I'm throwing it." How would you assess your spring? How do you think you did? "I improved a whole lot from when I first got here as far as knowing the plays and knowing the playbook. Keying certain players on the field and stuff like that. Made a big jump."

Brandon Wimbush

Looking at the culmination of everything, coming in and going through the 15 days, how do you think you did? "I thought I saw significant improvement. Not just myself, but the entire quarterback room. I'm excited about that and where it leads us going into the summer session." What do you think you need to work on this summer? "Just getting more comfortable within the offense. I think you come in and it's a quick transition for you. Coming into this spring, I think that's what you come into spring for, when you transfer, to get that session under your belt. Just getting more reps into the summer. I think that will help me leap into the fall and be where I want to be."

