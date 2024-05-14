The spring transfer portal window is closed and a lot of movement has come to an end as rosters are being finalized for the fall. Here is a look at the 10 biggest running back acquisitions from the transfer portal this offseason. THIS SERIES: Ranking the 10 biggest QB transfers of the offseason SPRING TRANSFER REPORT CARDS: SEC | Big 12 | Big Ten | ACC

1. QUINSHON JUDKINS, Ohio State

Vastly under-ranked as a three-star prospect, Judkins emerged as one of the nation’s best running backs at Ole Miss over the last two seasons, as coach Lane Kiffin focused far more on the running attack in his offensive scheme. The former Pike Road, Ala., standout totaled 2,725 yards and 31 rushing touchdowns in Oxford. On his way to a potential first-round NFL Draft grade, Judkins decided to transfer to Ohio State in a surprising move but one that should also pay off, as he should get the bulk of the carries.

2. TREVOR ETIENNE, Georgia

A part of the discussion around Etienne’s recruitment was that his brother, Travis, played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and so Florida won out so the brothers could be close. But after two seasons, Etienne is making a big move. In a flip to an SEC rival, the Florida running back is off to Georgia – and a loaded running back room – and is expected to be a main contender for carries this season. Etienne led the Gators with eight rushing TDs a season ago and finished with 1,472 yards in two seasons in Gainesville.

3. DAMIEN MARTINEZ, Miami

Miami is revitalizing its skill positions with Cam Ward coming in at quarterback and now Martinez, who rushed for 2,167 yards and 16 touchdowns over two years at Oregon State. A three-star coming out of Lewisville, Texas, Martinez has become one of the best backs in college football and if the Hurricanes are actually going to become a national contender again, the pieces are falling into place.

4. DYLAN EDWARDS, Kansas State

The top 100 running back in the 2023 class was a massive recruiting win for Colorado as the Buffaloes flipped Edwards from Notre Dame and beat out Kansas State in his recruitment. But Colorado’s offensive line was horrific last season as the team basically stopped trying to run the ball. Edwards led the team with 321 rushing yards but only got 76 carries all season. Now at Kansas State, he’s reunited with former high school teammate, QB Avery Johnson, in a system that absolutely will be able to run the ball effectively.

5. PENY BOONE, UCF

The former four-star running back started his college career at Maryland and then transferred to Toledo, where last season he rushed for 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns. This is where things went nuts as he then transferred to Louisville but only lasted a short time, and it looked like he would go next to Kentucky in a big rivalry flip. Instead, there was an academic issue and Boone landed at UCF, giving coach Gus Malzahn a huge weapon in the backfield.

6. SAM FRANKLIN, Oklahoma

If you’ve never heard of Franklin before, just wait. He transferred from Tennessee-Martin to Oklahoma, where there are already a lot of talented running backs. But Franklin was super productive at his former school and could be a major contributor to the Sooners’ offense this season. Franklin rushed for 1,378 yards and 11 touchdowns last season and the year before that he totaled 676 yards and eight scores on just 85 carries.

7. ROYDELL WILLIAMS, Florida State

Florida State has done a great job of landing some Alabama transfers and Williams should not go unnoticed as the former four-star and No. 90 prospect in the 2020 class has tons of ability but just needs the opportunity to showcase them more. Williams started showing it last season as he had 111 carries for 560 yards and five scores, but with the coaching change and the need for a fresh start, Williams could get it at FSU.

8. CHIP TRAYANUM, Kentucky

With leading rusher TreVeyon Henderson coming back and Judkins transferring in, how much run would Trayanum really have gotten in Ohio State’s backfield? A four-star who started his career at Arizona State and then transferred to the Buckeyes, where he played linebacker and then back to running back, Trayanum is headed to Kentucky. There is a lot of hope once again on offense for the Wildcats with former five-star QB Brock Vandagriff coming in and some other pieces, such as Trayanum, who was second on Ohio State last year with 373 yards and three scores.

9. DALLAN HAYDEN, Colorado

It’s a similar story for Hayden in Ohio State’s backfield as the former four-star had a strong 2022 season, then redshirted in 2023 before looking for another opportunity. With Henderson and now Judkins in the backfield, there would be only so many carries for Hayden with the Buckeyes. But he can be the top back at Colorado now that Edwards left for Kansas State.

10. DANTE DOWDELL, Nebraska

