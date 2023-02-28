Recruiting Roundup: Latest on Dennis Evans and Kris Parker
In today’s Recruiting Roundup, Rivals national analyst Travis Graf dishes up the latest news surrounding a couple of the biggest names left on the board in the 2023 recruiting class, Dennis Evans and Kris Parker.
Dennis Evans is being pursued heavily after reopening his recruitment
Last Friday, 2023 five-star big man Dennis Evans announced that he was requesting out of his National Letter of Intent with Minnesota.
Sources close to the 7-foot-1 prospect tell Rivals that he’s been granted his release since then. Those same sources tell Rivals that Missouri, Louisville and TCU are in heavy pursuit of the talented big man and that the Horned Frogs are making the hardest push thus far.
Kris Parker talks finalists with decision looking
Kris Parker, a four-star guard in the 2023 class, will be making his college decision known this Friday afternoon. He spoke with Rivals about the suitors as his commitment approaches.
Villanova: “It’s a great school with winning tradition. The atmosphere and culture is unmatched.”
Missouri: “Coach (Dennis) Gates and (associated head coach) C.Y. (Charlton Young) are doing a great job over there, and Gates is a great candidate for best first-year coach.”
Alabama: “Nate Oats has really changed the perspective of Alabama being a football school. They’re now in the conversation of the best teams in college basketball.”
UCF: “Johnny Dawkins has a great background and a world full of knowledge. He really seems to have a winning mentality.”