Recruiting Rumor Mill: Early start for offensive members of 2024 class

The 2024 watch list of the top 100 players in that class was released earlier this week. In this Recruiting Rumor Mill, we lay out some news, rumors and chatter on prospects on the offensive side of the ball: Note: Not all offensive players on the new 2024 watchlist responded for this story. THIS WEEK: CLASS OF 2024 WATCHLIST RELEASED



With about a dozen offers already, the Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run wide receiver has Maryland, Penn State, North Carolina and Old Dominion as the schools that stand out most.

*****

The offensive lineman from Frisco (Texas) Rick Reedy is the only prospect on this list without an offer yet but he has dominated this season and was added to the watch list. His younger brother, Nate, plays at Oklahoma. SMU, TCU, Texas and others will be involved.

*****

Miami, Florida State and others were seen this summer and those two schools have offered the Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) Benjamin School standout who is also hearing from Notre Dame, Florida, Syracuse, Maryland, Penn State and others. He attended the Appalachian State-Miami game a couple weeks ago as both schools have offered.



*****

LSU, Georgia, Ohio State and others are involved early with the Buford, Ga., athlete. The Tigers definitely have captured his interest early on and it’s fair to say it might be tough to pull him out of the state so the Bulldogs also look good.

*****

The Chapin, S.C., standout visited Penn State for the Whiteout game against Auburn last weekend and he said the Nittany Lions coaches have “done an awesome job with keeping in touch” since his first visit there. Clemson has ramped up interest in him and his offer from South Carolina is big especially since campus is less than 30 minutes away.

*****

Washington, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida State and Notre Dame are some of the schools that have been reaching out to Brown, who said he’s solely focused on his sophomore season at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei. Arizona, Pitt and Utah have offered so far.



*****

The Seattle (Wash.) O’Dea athlete does not want to name favorites yet because he hasn’t seen many schools yet but Brown said Washington has been consistently recruiting him hard and he’s noticed what the Huskies have been doing.



*****

Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Florida State, Oklahoma and Michigan in no order are the schools that are standing out early on for the Roswell (Ga.) Centennial offensive lineman but he’s not ready to have an ordered list just yet.

*****

Carr attended five or six college camps this summer to give him an idea of what’s out there but his Saline, Mich., team practices on Saturdays which limits how many in-season visits he can take. He was able to attend the Washington-Michigan game earlier this season and the Wolverines have captured his attention but it’s still early.

*****

LSU, Florida and Georgia are the three early front-runners for the Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day standout who is planning to play somewhere in the SEC. Others are involved but Carrie is looking to play in that conference.



*****

Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, FIU and Oregon State have also offered the massive offensive lineman from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei but - no surprise - USC is standing out the most in his recruitment. The Trojans regularly land top players from the California powerhouse program.



*****

Georgia is definitely the early standout program for the Rome, Ga., tight end with other offers from UCF and Western Kentucky and plenty of interest coming in as well. Collins loves the atmosphere in Athens, he likes how the Bulldogs run their offense and how they’re using the tight end more regularly. Georgia could be tough to beat.



*****

One of the top quarterbacks, if not the top one, in the class is Davis and plenty of programs are already seriously pursuing him. Georgia is definitely one along with Ohio State, Penn State and others. He has already seen the Bulldogs play twice this season, he’s traveled to Columbus for the Ohio State game against Oregon and he was supposed to visit Penn State for its Whiteout game against Auburn but travel was too much. He does plan to be in Happy Valley soon.

*****

The Albany (Ga.) Dougherty running back committed to Florida State in February of his freshman year and has not looked back on his pledge to the Seminoles despite an 0-3 start to the season. But Georgia is the one team trying to flip him as the Bulldogs are aggressively going after the in-state prospect.

*****

Rutgers and Penn State are the two early standouts for the Philadelphia (Pa.) Roman Catholic wide receiver but Denmark is keeping all his options open and said he’s “pretty sure” more school will emerge later in his recruitment.

*****

In the spring, the Loganville (Ga.) Grayson interior offensive lineman said Florida State and Georgia Tech were the early standouts but especially the Seminoles because of his strong relationship with position coach Alex Atkins. But Georgia offered in late July and there’s no doubt the Bulldogs are playing a big role early in his recruitment. A Clemson offer might be equally as big.

*****

The Winthrop (Iowa) East Buchanan Community offensive guard committed to Iowa in June and his recruitment has been quiet until recently when Notre Dame invited him to visit for one of its games. Other than the Irish, Fox has not heard from many other programs following his pledge.

*****

One of the top running backs in the 2024 class, Gage still has a long list with Miami, Florida State, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, USC, Oregon and Penn State among the top schools. One new school to watch is Oklahoma as the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout is building a relationship with that staff as well since there’s mutual interest.

*****

Florida, LSU, Georgia, Michigan, Auburn and Ole Miss are the early favorites for the Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton wide receiver. He was in Gainesville this past weekend when the Gators battled Alabama until the end.

*****

After working out at Florida, Gibson committed to the Gators this summer and he’s not seriously looking at any other programs at this point but some are trying to flip him. Now playing at Jonesboro (Ga.) Mundy’s Mill, UCF, Utah and South Florida are three programs that are trying to make Gibson change his mind.



*****

Michigan and Miami are the two that stand out most to the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas and Kulp has already visited both schools multiple times.



*****

Baylor and Texas A&M are the two early standouts for the Willis, Texas, dual-threat quarterback and visits to both of those schools has been incredibly helpful to Lagway early on. Texas Tech is definitely going to get a serious look as well and then many schools including Texas, Notre Dame, Arizona State, Utah, USC, TCU, South Carolina, Florida State and Vanderbilt are showing interest.



*****

Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida, Vanderbilt and Michigan are the Power Five offers that are standing out early for the offensive tackle from Madison (Miss.) Madison Ridgeland Academy. An in-state battle between the Rebels and the Bulldogs could be brewing for Lewis’ services.

*****

Georgia, Florida and LSU are the top three right now for the Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day receiver but one offer could change everything. Lewis has his eyes on Alabama and if the Crimson Tide offer then they could shoot to the top. “They’re nice,” Lewis said.

*****

Georgia has shown the most interest in Madison, who shined at the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge in Atlanta this summer. The Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas standout plans to visit Athens for a game this weekend. He was supposed to be at the South Carolina matchup this past weekend but couldn’t make it. Georgia has piqued his interest but Madison said his recruitment is wide open.

*****

Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, Penn State and Ole Miss are the five schools that stand out most to the River Rouge, Mich., wide receiver but other big schools including Miami and Florida have been in a lot of contact and some major trips could happen soon. Marsh is looking at trips to Clemson, LSU, Ohio State and Alabama.

*****

The word is Alabama coach Nick Saban told McClellan that he’s the best quarterback in the 2024 class and that Saban didn’t want the Oxford, Ala., standout to leave the state. “That was a great feeling hearing that from Nick Saban,” McClellan said. He’s been talking to Florida position coach Garrick McGee every week and has been in touch with Clemson, Auburn, South Carolina and Georgia Tech as well.

*****

Alabama, Clemson and Georgia were the three stops Mosley made this summer that stood out most but the Anaheim (Calif.) Servite athlete hasn’t seen many other schools yet so he’s being patient with a list of top schools. Notre Dame is another program that Mosley has a high amount of interest in right now.

*****

The Burlington (N.C.) Cummings receiver is interested in almost all of the dozen schools that have offered so far but North Carolina and NC State are standing out the most especially since Paylor is more familiar with those teams than others right now.



*****

The Miami (Fla.) Monsignor Pace quarterback visited Ohio State this summer and the Buckeyes are standing out most in his recruitment early on. “I love what they are building over there, they have a great coaching staff,” Posse said.



*****

The Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland offensive tackle said his recruitment is fluid because he’s still so young and a lot could change but the schools making the biggest impression so far are Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Clemson and Florida State. LSU and North Carolina are two others that interest Pringle but neither the Tigers nor Tar Heels have offered so far.

*****

Raiola remains in close contact with all the schools that have offered him so far and none stand out this early for the Burleson, Texas, quarterback but two others are starting to pick it up in his recruitment as well. Clemson and Oklahoma are showing a lot of interest and those offers could be big for him.

*****

Miami, UCF and Kentucky are the three programs that stand out early to the Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland receiver. Those three teams along with Louisville and South Florida have offered Randle so far.



*****

Richardson remains open to all programs and many others are showing interest but Florida, Penn State and Georgia are the three that have captured his attention the most at this point in his recruitment.

*****

Pittsburgh and Georgia are the two teams standing out most to the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas prospect who has a handful of other offers early on. Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina and others are also involved.



*****

Notre Dame is definitely one of the front-runners early on for the Carlsbad, Calif., standout with Texas and USC also high on the board. Sayin visited with the Irish this summer and had an excellent trip. He will be at Texas’ game against Texas Tech this weekend.



*****

Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M, Rutgers, West Virginia and Louisville are the early front-runners for the offensive guard from Washington (D.C.) St. John’s. Major interest is coming in from Oregon and UCF so that should be something to watch moving forward.

*****

Georgia is definitely an early front-runner for the Loganville (Ga.) Grayson athlete especially after his recent visit there. “One thing that stood out to me at the UGA visit was that it felt like the place to be,” Stone said. The Bulldogs could be tough to beat but Florida State, Clemson, Michigan and Penn State are also high on the list.

*****