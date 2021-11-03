Recruiting update with three-star 2023 Florida WR Dallas Sims

Sims got a jump on his recruiting over the spring landing an offer from Iowa State followed by Pitt . Since then, Cincinnati , Vanderbilt , UCF and Tennessee have shown interest. The building relationship with the Knights’ coaching staff led to an unofficial visit in September.

Being on Florida’s winning, and loaded, Clearwater Academy International squad brings extra recruiting attention along with it. If the talent is there, the added collegiate scouting eyes are a plus. For three-star 2023 receiver Dallas Sims, that has turned into two offers with Power Five interest building.

“I liked it,” Sims said. “Coach Gus (Malzahn) was one of my favorite coaches back when he was with Auburn. I can see myself playing there. It was a really nice visit. That was my first visit I ever took, so it was a good experience. The campus looked really nice to me.”

Spending time with the UCF coaches, Sims covered the topics of conversation, “They talked about how the NIL works, how their schemes work and how their receivers work in the schemes.”

Pitt was supposed to be another visit taken for Sims, but that was cancelled. But a trip to Tennessee is in the works.

“I am talking to Tennessee receivers coach (Kodi) Burns.” Sims added, “I am hoping to visit Tennessee sometime. They have been showing mad interest. They are a top-five dream school. That’d be nice.”