In Arlington, Tex., to play in their inaugural Big 12 tournament, UCF Baseball won perhaps their most thrilling game of the season.

After Cincinnati tied the game at 5 with three runs in the ninth to force extra innings, UCF's Danny Neri, who had homered twice during regulation, hit his third home run in the 11th inning to lift the Knights to the 6-5 win.

Due to the multitude of Tuesday upsets, UCF received a day off on Wednesday and will face the winner of Texas Tech/Oklahoma State on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Neri and head coach Rich Wallace, sporting a black eye after being hit in the face with a foul ball in the ninth inning, reflect on Tuesday's win and look ahead to the rest of the week.