FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Rivals Camp Series stop in Miami was a great success across the board in an event loaded with next-level talent. One position that did not disappoint was at quarterback, seeing a double-digit list of surefire Saturday gunslingers on the field at St. Thomas Aquinas. We break down the performances of eight, although many more were deserving to be on the list.

Trever Jackson

Jackson walked away with positional MVP honors for a reason; the West Orange product was killing it. From the early part of the drills through the 1-on-1s, Jackson was dialed in displaying his talents while also taking in instruction. The footwork was tied in doing three-, five-, and seven-step drops. The arm was live all day long. Recruiting opportunities are still coming Jackson’s way but two programs already making inroads are Pitt and Indiana.

Davi Belfort

The four-star verbally committed to Virginia Tech on Wednesday and then sliced and diced at the Rivals Camp Series. When talking about technically sound QBs, Belfort is as well-drilled as anyone in the 2024 class. His footwork, release, and arm motion are just smooth. The Hokies got a good one to start off their new recruiting class.

Riley Trujillo

One thing a camp setting cannot do is show how well a quarterback leads a team and how deadly said QB is at creating plays on the fly. Trujillo obviously has the arm strength and accuracy, but what he couldn’t show off that is a big part of his game are his wheels. The rollout drills gave the UCF commit a chance to show more of his footwork and athleticism working outside the pocket. From accuracy and anticipating throws, Trujillo did a great job overall earning the Golden Ball Award.

Zander Smith

There were a few gunslingers at the camp college coaches need to see live, and Smith is one of them. The 2025 talent played his sophomore campaign at Palmetto but has transferred to defending Florida state champs Lakeland High School in the offseason putting a bigger spotlight on his upcoming junior season. Smith has it all, size, arm strength and athleticism. Any throw in the playbook, Smith can make it. Offers have come from Indiana, Kansas and Toledo with USF and Florida State hosting him on visits this offseason.

Will Griffin

Griffin is destined to be a household name once he's at the collegiate level. Already blessed with size and a rocket arm, Griffin is on his way to be recognized as one of the best in his class. Midway through the 2022 season he took over as the starter for Tampa Jesuit and picked up offers from Florida State, Miami, Pitt and Toledo. Griffin thrived in the camp setting, not backing down from the challenges of going up against elite corners and safeties. He earned an invite to the best of finale on Sunday.

Adrian Posse

Calling all college coaches, Posse is still on the open market. The Sunday arm that has brought 15 offers Posse’s way was showcased on Sunday. As a pure passer, when Posse is in the pocket, he stands tall with a smooth and quick deliver spinning it with heat. Posse was rifling the pigskin around the yard drilling passes during the 1-on-1 portion of the camp and threading some needles.

Logan Rogers

Rogers already has the height next level scouts want and has the skills to go with it. The 2026 standout is another well-drilled talent that glides around the pocket with his footwork. One thing that really stood out on Sunday is his anticipation and how he throws receivers open. Rogers earned his first offer from Appalachian State and has taken recent visits to South Florida and Michigan. College coaches will get a better look at him this fall at powerhouse Tampa Bay Tech.

James Hayes

In the "Where did he come from?" category, Hayes was fantastic at the camp. An ACL injury prevented him from having that big standout junior season, but the missed time has done nothing to slow his arm strength or derail his talent as a passing quarterback. Hayes was as consistently good as any other on Sunday with a big over the top delivery, accuracy tied to his drops and a gun for an arm. If Hayes gets the required game film this fall after making the collegiate camp rounds this summer, he could be the hottest recruiting commodity on the market as teams near the Early Signing Period.

