Rivals December Holiday Promo: Subscribe and receive free NIKE gear
Celebrate the holidays with a new subscription to UCFSports.com.
Get big savings on your subscription, and grab some free Nike gear in the process!
Promo Code: NIKE
THE DEAL: Save 25% off your first year, and get a $75 digital gift code to use at NIKE.com and any NIKE retail locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.
Visit the subscription page, enter the promo code NIKE to see the important terms, and begin your new subscription! (Already registered as a user? Sign in and start here)
Important terms:
- Valid for new annual subscriptions only.
- Please have a valid and updated email address in your Rivals user profile. We will be emailing you the digital gift code.
- Please allow up to seven days for delivery of the code after your sign up.
- Offer is valid while supplies last, and won’t extend beyond December 31, 2019.
- Offers can not be combined with any other promotion on Rivals.com.
- Please “apply code” on the subscription page and review the additional terms in the section "complete your purchase."
- Nike gift cards are redeemable for merchandise on Nike.com, Converse.com, at any Nike-owned and Converse-owned retail locations in the United States and Puerto Rico, and by phone. For additional information about your Nike Gift Card, visit: https://www.nike.com/help/a/giftcard-terms-us