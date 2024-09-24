UCF's RJ Harvey is showing why he should be considered the best running back in the Big 12.

After three games, Harvey ranks No. 4 nationally in rushing yards per game (149.3) and rushing touchdowns (8). The Knights' first two opponents were overmatched but Harvey showed up in a big way during UCF's rally to beat TCU, rushing for 180 yards and two touchdowns while adding a 29-yard touchdown reception.

Despite his 1,416-yard rushing output in 2023, Harvey has been often overlooked. He was a 2023 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection behind four other running backs that placed on the first (Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II and Texas Tech's Tahj Brooks) and second teams (Kansas' Devin Neal and Texas' Jonathon Brooks).

On the 2024 Big 12 Media Preseason Team, Gordon and Brooks got the nod while Harvey was nowhere to be found.

Granted, the Big 12 features excellent running backs. Ollie Gordon II was every bit deserving of his 2023 accolades, which included the Doak Walker Award, Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and a unanimous All-American.

2024 numbers? Gordon has been underwhelming, averaging 64.5 yards in his four games. He rushed for less than 50 yards in the Cowboys' three previous games against Arkansas, Tulsa and Utah.

Texas Tech's Tahj Brooks though is off and running. He's trailing just behind Harvey, averaging 126.3 yards per game which is No. 6 nationally.

There's no reason to think Harvey won't continue to put up monster numbers with favorable upcoming matchups against Colorado and Florida.