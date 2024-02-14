UCF running back RJ Harvey has unfinished business.

The Orlando native is coming off one of the best seasons in school history, rushing for 1,416 yards which ranks No. 3 all-time behind Kevin Smith (2,567 yards in 2007) and Marquette Smith (1,566 yards in 1995).

Harvey contemplated declaring for the NFL Draft, but he recently made the decision to come back for one more year and he has a Big 12 Championship in his sights.

"I felt like I left some things on the field," Harvey said. "There is more I can show and prove to the NFL. We went 6-7. That was in my mind too. I don't want to go out like that. I want to win."

The losing record stung.

"To me and the older guys, that was embarrassing," Harvey said. "I felt we had a better team than that. I'm going to step up more as a leader vocally and show by my actions to take that next step."

In regards to areas of improvement, Harvey says he can become a better pass blocker in addition to getting a little faster.

UCF returns many key pieces offensively and plugged holes with proven transfers. That includes the quarterback position with KJ Jefferson, who was a three-year starter at Arkansas.

"I'm very excited," Harvey said. "KJ brings a lot. He's experienced in the SEC and will have a lot of weapons surrounding him. I think our offense will be unstoppable."

What is Harvey's expectation for 2024?

"Winning every game," he said. "That's the expectation. Our main goal is to win every game."