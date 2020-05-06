Ronnie Hamrick II commits to UCF: 'They made me feel like family'
Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview cornerback Ronnie Hamrick II committed to UCF on Wednesday, becoming the Knights' third overall pledge in the Class of 2021.
As a planned December graduate, the Atlanta-area prospect always wanted to make an earlier decision but the process has been a little more difficult with in-person visits off the table for the foreseeable future. That meant taking more time in communicating with coaches, often times over video chat, while reviewing everything he could online.
Hamrick, who also had offers from LSU, Minnesota, Wake Forest, Kansas, Pitt and Iowa State among others, says UCF was the school that stood above all the others.
"UCF really made feel like I was part of the family," Hamrick said. "Even though I'd never been there, I still felt that way. The way they were talking to me, they made me feel like I was already at home."
His UCF offer arrived in late January.
"Things really started with UCF about a couple months ago, right before all the corona stuff," Hamrick said. "We started talking and have been doing that ever since. My main recruiter is the corners coach, Corey Bell, and I've also spoken quite a bit to the head coach, Josh Heupel."
While he's yet to see the campus, Hamrick is already quite familiar with Central Florida.
"I know it's a good area," he said. "We've been to Orlando. We actually go there a lot for vacation."
A late spring or summer decision was always the goal, but with so much uncertainty he and his family felt it was prudent to make the move now.
"My thought process is I didn't want to wait too long," Hamrick said. "Nobody knows what's going to happen with football this fall. I prayed and thought a lot about it."
Hamrick was already leaning in UCF's direction, but a morning conversation with Coach Bell put him over the top.
"Coach Bell said some really key things that kind of persuaded me," Hamrick said. "I talked to my mom, then I called the head coach and told him I was ready to commit."
What was their reaction?
"They were super hyped," Hamrick said. "It was insane."
Cornerback is a key need for UCF heading into 2021 as many key contributors will graduate after this upcoming season.
"Coach Bell has always said he likes how I can tackle," Hamrick said. "Most corners don't like to tackle these days. I can do both, cover and tackle. He thinks they could use me pretty early."
Hamrick has been playing football since he was in fifth grade. He began to focus on cornerback when he entered the ninth grade. He also runs track and was looking forward to a successful year before that was canceled due to the virus. He said his special events are the 100 meters and 4 x 1 relay. His personal best in the 100 meters was an 11.2 when he wasn't 100 percent.
Hamrick joins defensive lineman Noah Collins, also a fellow Georgian, and wide receiver Davis Mallinger in UCF's Class of 2021.