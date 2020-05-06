Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview cornerback Ronnie Hamrick II committed to UCF on Wednesday, becoming the Knights' third overall pledge in the Class of 2021.

As a planned December graduate, the Atlanta-area prospect always wanted to make an earlier decision but the process has been a little more difficult with in-person visits off the table for the foreseeable future. That meant taking more time in communicating with coaches, often times over video chat, while reviewing everything he could online.

Hamrick, who also had offers from LSU, Minnesota, Wake Forest, Kansas, Pitt and Iowa State among others, says UCF was the school that stood above all the others.

"UCF really made feel like I was part of the family," Hamrick said. "Even though I'd never been there, I still felt that way. The way they were talking to me, they made me feel like I was already at home."

His UCF offer arrived in late January.

"Things really started with UCF about a couple months ago, right before all the corona stuff," Hamrick said. "We started talking and have been doing that ever since. My main recruiter is the corners coach, Corey Bell, and I've also spoken quite a bit to the head coach, Josh Heupel."