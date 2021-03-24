UCFSports - Ryan O'Keefe excited about changes, looking to step up at WR

Ryan O'Keefe excited about changes, looking to step up at WR
Ryan O'Keefe is ready to make his move.
After spending the last couple seasons behind players like Gabriel Davis, Marlon Williams and Tre Nixon, O'Keefe, who was fourth on the team in receiving in 2020, now has an opportunity to take on a bigger role.
The Texas native has been seeing reps on the first team this spring alongside Jaylon Robinson and Tennessee transfer Brandon Johnson. He is likely the fastest player on the team, which was evident last season at Memphis when he took a screen pass 93 yards for a touchdown.
O'Keefe caught up with local media on Wednesday following UCF's sixth practice of spring.
I started off by asking O'Keefe about reuniting with wide receivers coach Darrell Wyatt, who briefly left UCF but was rehired by Gus Malzahn.
"Coach Wyatt has had my back," O'Keefe said. "Even when the situation happened, he was calling and keeping in contact. It was amazing that he was able to come back. He recruited me. We're from the same area. We've got this special bond. It's been amazing to have him back. We've just got to pick up where we left off."
O'Keefe is also a big fan of UCF's new head coach.
"I love Coach Malzahn," O'Keefe said. "Like I tweeted out, I trust the Gus Bus. Ever since he got here, it's all been about being a championship team. He's doing everything he can to get us to buy in. Just going through practice, I feel like we're all buying in. He's always preaching championship team. He always wants us to know the reason why we do things. It's amazing to understand the why. Whether it's drawing up a play or something else. He's an amazing guy on and off the field. I love him. He's a good coach."
Under the previous staff, offense and defense operated as separate units. Now it feels more like a team.
"Ever since (Malzahn) got here, I feel through the whole process we all got closer," O'Keefe said. "Before this, I would talk to a certain amount of defensive players. Now I feel it's like a brotherhood. Coach Malzahn is always talking about brotherhood, family and buying in. It's just helped us become closer. That's going to help us win a championship."
O'Keefe had been the younger guy the past couple years. Now the tables are turned.
"I feel like I've had to become more of a leader," O'Keefe said. "It's not something I'm really used to because I've had the older guys in front of me. At the end of the day, I'm going to buy in. I'm going to lead. I got to watch Gabe do it. I watched Tre and Marlon do it. I know what it makes to be a leader and be a successful group. I think we can have one of the best units in the entire country."
In addition to O'Keefe, Jaylon Robinson and Brandon Johnson, UCF has several newcomers and younger players trying to make a mark, including junior college transfers Kaedin Robinson and Jaylon Griffin and returners Amari Johnson and Jarrad Baker, among others.
"We're all hungry," O'Keefe said. "Wyatt is always preaching that we're always going to lose somebody. When Gabe left, we had Marlon. Before Gabe it was Tre'Quan. We're not going to lose a beat. The young guys, they're hungry. They've been practicing and working so hard. At the end of the day, it's a next man up mentality."
What are his goals this spring?
"To grow each and every day," O'Keefe said. "Get better and better. Grow. Develop myself. Develop new skills. Become the leader like I need to be for the younger guys. At the end of the day, these guys are hungry. They're dedicated and they've been working hard. My job as a leader is not as hard just because of how hungry we are to win."
What can we expect of a Gus Malzahn offense?
"It will be a more balanced offense," O'Keefe said. "More downhill. We're going to get after it. For us outside receivers, he wants us to be one of the most physical groups. We've got to buy into that. Every now and then we'd have to block (last year). We're going to be a downhill offense, but we're going to have explosive plays like we always have. It's going to be fun. I can't wait."
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel has definitely bought in as well.
"Dillon has been an amazing guy on and off the field," O'Keefe said. "He's always texting us outside of practice, making sure we're there. All the little things. Always checking on us. Dillon has been an amazing quarterback. You can say he's a gunslinger. He can throw. And watching him at practice, he's hungry. He's the hungriest I've seen since I've been here."
Who else has impressed him this spring?
"Brandon Johnson, a transfer from Tennessee, has looked really good," O'Keefe said. "Amari Johnson is one of the most hungry guys on the team. He's going to make a difference. J-Flash is doing his thing. Corey Thornton is locking stuff up out there. Davonte (Brown). The whole defense. Our defense is going to a be a problem."
Brandon Johnson, who led Tennessee in receiving earlier in his college career, should be a real asset to the group.
"Brandon really reminds me of A-Rob (Aaron Robinson)," O'Keefe said. "He's calm off the field. You can chill, vibe with him. But on the field, he's hungry. He's gonna do what he's gotta do. At practice for him, it's game time. Go mode. Focus up. Don't bring none of that nonsense to him. He's been an amazing guy to look up to and help me develop my skills."