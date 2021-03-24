UCFSports - Ryan O'Keefe excited about changes, looking to step up at WR

Ryan O'Keefe is ready to make his move.

After spending the last couple seasons behind players like Gabriel Davis, Marlon Williams and Tre Nixon, O'Keefe, who was fourth on the team in receiving in 2020, now has an opportunity to take on a bigger role.

The Texas native has been seeing reps on the first team this spring alongside Jaylon Robinson and Tennessee transfer Brandon Johnson. He is likely the fastest player on the team, which was evident last season at Memphis when he took a screen pass 93 yards for a touchdown.

O'Keefe caught up with local media on Wednesday following UCF's sixth practice of spring.

I started off by asking O'Keefe about reuniting with wide receivers coach Darrell Wyatt, who briefly left UCF but was rehired by Gus Malzahn.

"Coach Wyatt has had my back," O'Keefe said. "Even when the situation happened, he was calling and keeping in contact. It was amazing that he was able to come back. He recruited me. We're from the same area. We've got this special bond. It's been amazing to have him back. We've just got to pick up where we left off."

O'Keefe is also a big fan of UCF's new head coach.

"I love Coach Malzahn," O'Keefe said. "Like I tweeted out, I trust the Gus Bus. Ever since he got here, it's all been about being a championship team. He's doing everything he can to get us to buy in. Just going through practice, I feel like we're all buying in. He's always preaching championship team. He always wants us to know the reason why we do things. It's amazing to understand the why. Whether it's drawing up a play or something else. He's an amazing guy on and off the field. I love him. He's a good coach."

Under the previous staff, offense and defense operated as separate units. Now it feels more like a team.

"Ever since (Malzahn) got here, I feel through the whole process we all got closer," O'Keefe said. "Before this, I would talk to a certain amount of defensive players. Now I feel it's like a brotherhood. Coach Malzahn is always talking about brotherhood, family and buying in. It's just helped us become closer. That's going to help us win a championship."