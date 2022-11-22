UCF offensive lineman Sam Jackson didn't think it would be his last home game.

Holding tiebreakers against AAC-title contenders Cincinnati and Tulane, all the Knights needed to do was beat 3-7 Navy and 1-10 South Florida and they'd be hosting the AAC Championship Game on Dec. 3.

But after losing a 17-14 decision to Navy this past weekend, those dreams are up in smoke. UCF still has a chance to be the road participant in the championship, but that path is less clear and they may need some outside help.

"At no point did I think we were going to lose," Jackson said. "It was one of those things that after the game it hit me hard. I sat on the bench for like five minutes staring at the stadium. I was kind of mad at myself. I was confident enough to think I'd have another game in here. I wasn't looking at it as my last game. When it finally hit me, it was upsetting to say the least. It sucked. But there's nothing I can do about it now."

Jackson said the players handled the loss about as well as one could have expected.

"It's about as bad as you can think, but it wasn't anybody yelling at each other," Jackson said. "Just disappointed in what happened and the implications in that game. We came up short as a team. We knew that.

"In previous years, I think some players would have freaked out in the locker room and got mad at each other. We all came together. We knew we didn't get the job done collectively. Guys were down and other guys were picking them up. That shows how close we are.

"This week we're ready to go out and win this and see where the chips fall."

Jackson played six seasons in the Bounce House, dating back to 2017.

"We won a lot of games in the Bounce House," Jackson said. "I enjoyed every minute of it. I'm proud of coming in here and being a part of something special at UCF."

Favorite memories?

"There's a lot," he said. "It's hard to beat the 2017 USF game and the kickoff return at the end. Winning both those championships in the Bounce House. This year beating Cincinnati was huge. Those are moments and feelings I'll never forget."

Next up is the War on I-4 in Tampa this Saturday.

"I'm real excited," Jackson said. "It's our last time (playing USF). Maybe for this program for however long that is. It's a special game for us, especially guys that have been here a long time. I want to keep on winning against them."

With UCF headed to the Big 12 next season and leaving South Florida behind in the American, this is the final scheduled game between the two rivals. The Bulls have full non-conference schedules for the remainder of the decade, which could mean realignment will end this on-field rivalry, at least for the foreseeable future.

"As a player, I enjoy rivalry games," Jackson said. "This one is our oldest rivalry game. I as a player and future alumni would want to see this game in the future. I know it's based on how it would help our schedule and our future as a program."

South Florida has been on a serious downturn since that dramatic 2017 game in Orlando. Since 2020, the Bulls are 4-28 and recently fired head coach Jeff Scott. Special teams coordinator Daniel Da Prato is serving as interim coach.

After last week, Jackson says nobody on the team will be overlooking South Florida. The Bulls were dreadful last season, but were one play away from beating UCF in the Bounce House.

"I don't think anybody is thinking like that especially with what happened (vs. Navy)," Jackson said. "We're ready to go play our best game."

UCF has won five consecutive games in the War on I-4 dating back to 2017 and currently hold a 7-6 all-time advantage. The Knights must win to maintain superiority and not fall back into a tie.

"Putting a final nail in the coffin would be awesome," Jackson said.



