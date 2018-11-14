UCFSports.com

Another factor in play was a new NCAA rule which allows players to play in up to four games and still preserve a redshirt. If UCF plays in a conference championship game, Jackson believes he'd be held out in one of those four possible games (Cincinnati, USF, championship game, bowl game) in order to keep him at the four-game threshold.

"I'd been practicing with the twos all week," he said. "Coach (Glen) Elarbee came over and talked to me and was saying that I'd be able to get in that game. So I knew."

He had been medically cleared earlier in the season, but coaches didn't want to rush him back too quickly. Jackson says he knew this would be the week though.

"It felt great, honestly," Jackson said. "I felt that all the work that me and the weight lifting staff put in for me to come back really paid off. I was a little nervous when I first got out there, but after the first play it was like I was back in it. It was fun."

The former Bradenton (Fla.) Lakewood Ranch star got his feet wet playing in two UCF drives, accounting for 16 total snaps at right guard.

Sam Jackson , who suffered a knee injury this past spring, saw his first game action during the Knights' 35-24 win against Navy. It was a remarkable recovery for the 6-foot-6, 335-pound sophomore, considering most ACL injuries usually take at least a full year to rehabilitate.

Jackson made an immediate impact playing in all 13 games last season, which is rare to do as a true freshman lineman. He was expected to battle for a starting job this year before his spring injury.

"Just really happy for Sam," head coach Josh Heupel said. "You go back to the injury happening in the middle of spring ball and the work he's put into it to be back in the time frame that he is and to play as well as he did. It was a first game for him and he was in mid-season form there by the end of the game. Excited for him and all the energy he's put into it."

Did Jackson think he was back in "mid-season form?"

"I love the compliment," Jackson said. "But I think I can always be better. Obviously if I was able to play the entire season, I'd be at the level everybody else is at right now. I would say I did okay compared to my standards."

ACL injuries, even if they happen during the spring, almost always mean a missed season. That's what Jackson envisioned with the injury occurred.

"I was pretty emotional," Jackson said. "I was upset. But I really didn't linger on it too long. They pulled me in and told me what happened. We talked it out with the medical staff. Talked to the coaches about it and they said how long it would take. After that it was just getting back on the horse and working to come back.

"It was a grind every day. The strength staff did a great job working me out. Coach (Kurt) Schmidt and Dave (Young). It's not easy rehabbing. I think anyone who has to go through an injury knows that. You have to come in and work. If you don't work, you're not getting anything out of it that day."

Jackson is just happy that he's back contributing again during this amazing run.

"We're making history right now," he said. "We're going to continue to make history. Being a part of this is special. Everyone knows that. We're going to keep going 1-0 every week."

Cincinnati could provide one of the toughest tests they've faced all season, but Jackson believes they're ready.

"They're a really good defense," he said. "One of the top defenses in the country. They have a great front seven. Their linebackers are really good. It's going to be a challenge, but I know for sure that we can handle it."