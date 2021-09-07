Sam Jackson proud of KZ, excited about OL play

UCF offensive lineman Samuel Jackson couldn't be happier for his friend, McKenzie Milton.

Like the rest of Knight Nation, Jackson loved seeing his former quarterback ball out for Florida State on Sunday night, defying the odds after suffering a serious leg injury nearly three years ago.

"I was full of adrenaline watching that game and so excited," Jackson said. "I'm really proud of him, knowing everything he's had to go through to get back on the field. Seeing him play, he looks like just he did when got off the field. There's not enough words to describe how I felt. "

His mother is good friends with Teresa Milton and was in Tallahassee seeing it live in person.

"I'm not an FSU fan, but I'm an FSU fan for this year. But only when McKenzie is playing," Jackson said. "You really can't put into words. I think it's the same thing everyone felt seeing him go out there and play after being out for almost three years."

As for his own team, Jackson played every snap at right tackle during UCF's 36-31 season-opening win against Boise State.

"I really liked our physicality during the game," Jackson said. "250 rushing yards. Isaiah (Bowser) had a great game. As an offensive line, you take pride in that. We've got to work on our communication. We had too many sacks. That's not something we want to be known for. That's something we're going to work on."

Bowser had 172 of those rushing yards, but came up big in an area not on the stat sheet - blocking.

"He's a dog. He's a player," Jackson said. "There's not a lot of running backs you see coming up to a mike (linebacker) that's blitzing and make that mike not want to blitz again. He's a really good pass blocker. He knows what we need to do. He understands when we're sliding a certain way and who he needs to pick up. You can't have enough of that."

Jackson said they were prepared well as Boise State's defense didn't throw anything they weren't expecting.

"Everything that we practiced was exactly what we thought they were going to do," Jackson said. "We thought they would play, even, odd fronts. We knew they would stand and move. Our coaches did a really good job for preparing us for last week."

Gus Malzahn indicated that he was impressed with the team's level of conditioning. It seemed they did wear Boise State down.

"(Malzahn) made a big emphasis that if it's a close game in the fourth quarter, we're gonna be the team that wins," Jackson said. "Having that mentality really helped us out."

Jackson also gave a shout out to tight end Alec Holler, whose first career reception also happened to be a touchdown.

"He's one of my boys," Jackson said. "I was so proud of him and so happy for him. All the work he's put in to get the scholarship. He's a kid who comes to work every day, does everything right. It was awesome as a teammate seeing that happen for him."

UCF returns to the Bounce House on Saturday to play Bethune-Cookman. During the Knights' early days as a football program, the FCS Wildcats represented UCF's biggest rival. Jackson says they aren't taking anyone lightly as there were six FCS over FBS upsets in the opening weekend.

"That's something our o-line coach brought up," Jackson said. "I think that goes to show it really doesn't matter who you're playing. You have to have the same mentality and be the same team every week. It doesn't matter who the opponent is."



