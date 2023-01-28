Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln linebacker Samarian Robinson joined UCF's 2024 recruiting class on Saturday, closing the deal with Gus Malzahn and Ernie Sims during a return trip to campus.

"I've had my mind made up for a long time," Robinson told UCFSports.com. "I waited until today to commit so I could surprise everybody. I brought the whole family down. It was great."

Robinson is spending the weekend in Orlando. He attended Friday Knight Lights and returned Saturday morning to make the commitment. He first visited two weeks ago and that's when he was officially offered by linebackers coach Ernie Sims.

"Coach Ernie is from the same area I'm from," Robinson said. "If you want to be the best, you have to be coached by the best. I put my trust with Ernie Sims."

Robinson explained how the commitment went down.

"Coach Gus was like, 'How do you like it?' I was like, 'It was lovely.' I then told him I was ready. He said, 'Ready?' I said, 'I'm ready to commit.' He got so excited he jumped out of his chair. Coach Gus said he was hoping he could get me. Well, he got me. I'm home."

It wasn't just Sims - Robinson said he felt a bond with the entire staff.

"The coaches made me feel I was at home," he said. "This is my second time visiting UCF. The first time they brought me in and made me feel like I was at home. This second time was an even better connection. They check up on me often. No other schools really do that."

Robinson began his career as a defensive back and continued at that spot through his 10th grade year. This past season was his first year at linebacker. He finished with 93 tackles, three tackles for loss, five pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

South Florida, Louisville, UAB, Arkansas, FAU, Tulane, Maryland, ECU, Troy and Cincinnati were among his early offers.

Robinson joins Wekiva defensive lineman Sincere Edwards as early commits in UCF's 2024 class.



