Samuel Jackson talks NIL, championship dreams for senior season

The floodgates opened on July 1 with college athletes now able to capitalize monetarily on name, image and likeness.

UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel generated the most local attention on day one by launching his own clothing brand with other endorsements on the way. Offensive lineman Samuel Jackson also has NIL on his mind, signing up with Dreamfield to facilitate any potential business opportunities. He's thinking about other plans too.

"Me and the offensive line, we're talking about doing some type of clothing," Jackson said. "Watching DG do this is inspirational. Just trying to figure it out. I've got a lot of ideas in my head. You've got to pick one and go with it."

As for Dreamfield, Jackson said it was a no-brainer to align himself with the company especially since McKenzie Milton is a co-founder.

"Obviously KZ is a part of it," Jackson said. "Me and KZ are boys, we go back a long time. I talked to (Dreamfield CEO) Luis (Pardillo). He made a platform that was focused around the athlete. The athlete defines what their worth is. It's about building your own brand instead of a company that's trying to use athletes to build up themselves. For me, that seemed like the right decision. He's an awesome dude with an awesome vision. I'm excited to see what happens."

The debates rages on how NIL may change college athletics. It's easy to see though how something like NIL could become a big factor in recruiting, perhaps becoming more important than things like flashy new facilities. Could Jackson see that?

"Maybe not myself because being an offensive lineman you don't have the same star quality as some skill positions," Jackson said. "I guess it's about priorities. As a high schooler, if you think one school might be better because there's more opportunities and more things to do. Like Orlando is the fastest-growing city in the world. Recruits might look at that and be like, 'I have an opportunity not only to be good at football and play at the highest stage, but also build myself up and have something in my own name.' I think it will be based on priorities of what we want to do."

Some have wondered whether NIL will cause a divide among teammates because some players will always be more marketable while others probably won't benefit at all.

"Personally, I don't think we'll have to deal with that because nobody is selfish on our team," Jackson said. "DG launches his brand and we're all going to support him. Everything he does I'm going to retweet and like and buy some of his stuff. It really is about maturity of the team and how unselfish you're wiling to be. Selfish teams will deal with that and that's on them, but I don't see that with us."

NIL has obviously dominated the recent news cycle, but college football players have been more focused on their summer strength and conditioning programs. For UCF, it's their first full offseason working with new strength coach Chris Dawson.

"He's awesome," Jackson said. "You can tell he's elite. There's a reason he's been in the game so long. It's been a fun time. It's been a grind every day we work out. We're real excited to go out and play this season. A lot of high expectations, but high expectations we put on ourselves. I think we'll follow through and have a special year."

And those expectations?

"I want to win a championship," Jackson said. "There's no reason why we shouldn't win a championship. That's my goal. It's also the team goal. We talk about the work you have to put in to win a championship. That's where I'm at."

Longer term, Jackson also concurred with Gus Malzahn's talk of becoming a National Championship program, at least one that will have the opportunity to earn it through the playoff.

"100 percent," Jackson said. "UCF in the next 10 years will be the most dominant Florida football team. When you talk about recruiting and how we're going to be as a team, this school is going to dominate. There's no reason you won't see us win a national championship, especially with the playoff expanding."



