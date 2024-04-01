UCF DE Malachi Lawrence talks about how his defense did during the Knights' first scrimmage of spring.



Malachi said the defense won the scrimmage. He said the first team only scored one touchdown against the first team defense.

Describing one of the best defensive highlights, Malachi said Ladarius Tennison had a big hit on RJ Harvey.

Malachi Lawrence was going head-to-head with offensive tackle Amari Kight.

Malachi said Lee Hunter is having a really good spring. "Watch out for another big season from him."

He also name-dropped Daylan Dotson, Matthew Alexander and Andrew Rumph as having a good spring so far.

Malachi thinks they had five sacks during the scrimmage - Andrew Rumph, Daylan Dotson, Derrick LeBlanc and Ethan Barr had four of the five.



