UCFSports.com

Shawn Burgess-Becker is poised to take a primary role on UCF's defense this season.

The former Alabama transfer saw action last season as a reserve, totaling 15 tackles and two sacks. Now the Miami native is in line to start.

"Everything has been going pretty good so far," Burgess-Becker said. "We got off to a good start and we're doing good on both sides of the ball, offense and defense. This has been a learning lesson for me stepping into the sam (linebacker) position... This is kind of new for me. Last year I was at rush. I can make more plays, like a sam/nickel... I'm taking this role they've given me and trying to do the best I can with it."

Nothing is set in stone, but the first team linebacker unit during camp has centered around Burgess-Becker at sam, Pat Jasinski at middle linebacker and Eric Mitchell at will.

"We've got a very good rotation," Burgess-Becker said. "We're all still learning. We're trying to get our assignments right. I think we've got a good linebacker group... (Our goal) is we want to be able to communicate, make big plays and run to the ball."

Defensive coordinator Randy Shannon oversees the linebackers.