Transfers have made a big impact on UCF's defense.

Among last week's starting 11, five were offseason portal additions. One of the bigger contributors thus far has been Sheldon Arnold II, a former FCS All-American who has started the first two games at safety. He pulled down his first interception last week against Sam Houston.

Arnold spoke at this week's press conference amid prep for the Big 12 opener at TCU.

We've talked to you a few times so far, but this is the first time, I guess, since the season's been going. I know you're an experienced guy, but this is your first year with a new team. How would you kind of assess how you fit in and how the first two games gone for you?

"I think I fit in very well with the guys. We got a real team, real family around here. Coach Gus harps on that all the time, talks to the guys ater practice and stuff like that, and I think we really bought in as a team. I feel like I blended well."

As a secondary, you have four interceptions so far this season. What is it you guys have been able to do to get some of those takeaways? Do you feel like that's something you guys can continue during the season?

"Absolutely, we're a talented group. We try to go out there where we can prove that we're talented and show our talents in the best way we can. So we go in there, we attack everything with detail. So in meetings and things like that, we're just listening very well. We're all keyed in to things that can come our way necessarily in the games and learn our opponents."

What's the sense of urgency with this being a Big 12 opener and it occurring on the road?

"We have a sense of urgency with everything we do. So we try to focus on us, focus on more of us and what we're gonna do as far as this next week."

The DB room has had a very successful two weeks against San Houston and New Hampshire, but now you're going to TCU. How do you make sure that your guys still stay with that same competitiveness?

"We got a group that is full of like-minded men, so we're all trying to hold each other accountable to that same standard every day. So we got a standard that we've set. Coach T-Reed and Coach Addy have done a great job to make sure we understand that standard, and so we're gonna live with that standard to the best of our abilities."

I know this is your first year at UCF, but do you sense a hunger from the guys who played last year here about getting back in Big 12 play and kind of proving themselves as one of the new members in the conference?

"Absolutely, very excited. Like Randy (Pittman) said, a lot of guys in early in the day on an off day, so that's a good sign, but yeah, absolutely, very excited."

When you've gone back and looked at the film, how much are you guys benefiting off of the pressure that's been able to be created with the front four that you guys have had so far?

"Man, the pressure has been crazy. That pressure definitely changes the game, and so we try to be a defense and help out. So the front being so disruptive, we try to be as a secondary, make sure we're on our keys because the plays will come our way with that happening."

You, Nyjalik and Mac all had big games Saturday. With you guys all coming in after the spring, what does that say about Ted Roof and the defensive coaching?

"They've been doing a great job of bringing in transfers and blending them into the culture and making sure they understand what's going on. So shout out to the coaches and what they've been doing. They've been doing a great job. And the guys, as a player, you gotta actually be willing to learn and to listen to those kind of things. So I feel like hats off to the players, to Mac and Nyjalik, for taking that coaching, and showing on the field."

Obviously, if you guys did not take care of this in the first two weeks, the mood in the locker would be a lot different. Are you guys more focused in now, knowing that this is a different kind of opponent you're gonna face in TCU?

"Yes. TCU, of course, our first big 12 opponents, that's huge. Big 12, we came into the year with the goal of being a championship team. And so it's the first step. So it's obviously some pressure that comes with that. But I feel like as a group, we're focused, and we're focused on the task at hand each week here. I think the guys have been doing a great job of focusing each week on the task at hand, getting a win. That's the goal."

Sheldon, do you like playing on the road? Do you enjoy a road atmosphere, fans chanting, calling your names, maybe? Do you love that kind of atmosphere when you're away from home?

"Yes, sir, I actually feed off energy like that. So energy coming my way, I just love it. It helps me out as far as the game."

Sheldon, you've talked about how you first thought about walking on here at UCF years ago coming out of high school. But now to have the opportunity to play your final year here, you get to play this Big 12 schedule. How much are you personally looking forward to some of these experiences?

"Man, I'm looking forward to it. It's a great opportunity. Another opportunity, opportunity No. 3 coming up, man. I think it's just a great blessing. God works in mysterious ways. God put me here for a reason. I really believe that, and the people around here have definitely been very supportive. So I'm just really ready to put on for UCF."

What are the points of emphasis this week for this defense to improve on its performance that we saw the last two games?

"I think as a group, we've been playing pretty decently so far. It's obviously always room for improving, and we're gonna attack improvement like no other. Coach talks about improving from week two to week three. Championship teams, they always improve and find a way to improve."

So what are you focusing on?

"We're focusing on improvement, man. We focus on improvement. The coaching points that our coaches are bringing up in practice and meetings, we take those to heart. And we're listening, and that's what we use to focus on and to make sure we're improving."

The only time in the first half Sam Houston got on your side of the field, was on the trick play. What kind of confidence do you take into conference play knowing that?

"I think we have a really talented room as far as defensively. We've got guys who have been working really hard at their craft, and that just helps push other people. You see somebody else working that hard, man, that dude wants it, man. You wanna play for people like that. Dudes up front like Ricky and Lee. Those dudes working hard every day. And so seeing people like that on your team, you just wanna play for them. You wanna play hard, put it all out there on the field for them."

I know you're just getting into the game plan and the scouting report, but looking at TCU, are there some names or some numbers that you're watching on film that pop out to you of guys you're gonna have to try to defend on Saturday?

"I know they have a veteran group at receiver. They have some dudes that are gonna be seniors this year, so I know those guys are gonna be hungry. It's gonna be a lot of film breakdown. I know they've had two games so far, so we'll be watching those two games and seeing what we can. They have a talented group, we know that going into it, but we're confident what we can do as a group as well. So we're looking forward to the challenge."

Talk about just what a showcase opportunity this is for UCF. 2-0, but these two games really haven't gotten much national traction due to the opponent, but you play TCU. It's the Big 12 opener, it's on Fox primetime on Saturday night. Just talk about what a big opportunity and showcase potential this is for UCF.

"Man, it's a great opportunity for us. Like you said, primetime, it's gonna be a lot of people watching, so we gotta be ready on our end. So as players, we kinda wanna be baseline, stay even keel, kinda focus on what we can control and focus on the things at hand so we can make sure we perform at a high level. You think about everything else, you look at all the other stuff, you're not necessarily focused on what you need to do with performing. So we try to keep that in mind."



