The Bounce House was rocking for the Space Game as the Citronauts blasted No. 15 Oklahoma State, cruising to a 45-3 victory. Cowboy RB Ollie Gordon II was generating Heisman hype of late, but it was UCF's RJ Harvey that dominated with 206 yards and three touchdowns. And UCF's defense, much maligned earlier in their Big 12 schedule, forced multiple turnovers while stuffing Gordon. Here's a glimpse of the atmosphere as UCF reclaimed their home field advantage.