The final Saturday of October was homecoming at UCF. Prior to the Big 12 battle with the West Virginia Mountaineers, former Orlando Magic superstar Shaquille O'Neal aka DJ Diesel performed on stage in front of thousands of Knight fans. As for the game, UCF kept it close at halftime until WVU was able to pull away in the second half, winning 41-28.

Here's what it was like on gameday, including tailgating, DJ Diesel's concert, stadium atmosphere and key game moments.