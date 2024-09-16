Advertisement

UCF DC Ted Roof Press Conference - TCU Week

UCF defensive coordinator Ted Roof likes what he's seen of his group through the first two games.

 • Brandon Helwig
Lamar Brown, the No. 1 interior OL in the Rivals250, talks top contenders

Lamar Brown, the No. 1 interior OL in the Rivals250, talks top contenders

Lamar Brown is set to visit UCF again.

 • Sam Spiegelman
Sheldon Arnold II excited to put on for UCF

Sheldon Arnold II excited to put on for UCF

Transfers have made a big impact on UCF's defense.

 • Brandon Helwig
UCF TE Randy Pittman ready for Big 12 play

UCF TE Randy Pittman ready for Big 12 play

Randy Pittman Jr. knows Saturday's Big 12 opener at TCU is a statement game for UCF.

 • Brandon Helwig
Gus Malzahn Press Conference - TCU Week

Gus Malzahn Press Conference - TCU Week

Gus Malzahn looks back on the 2-0 start and the challenge this week of playing their Big 12 opener at TCU.

 • Brandon Helwig

Published Sep 16, 2024
Sights & Sounds from UCF's 35-34 win at TCU
Brandon Helwig  •  UCFSports
The scene from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas for UCF's rally to beat TCU in their Big 12 opener, including the atmosphere, fan reaction and postgame celebration.

