UCF has added an intriguing defensive line prospect to its 2019 recruiting class.

Dallaz Corbitt, who attends Gray Collegiate Academy in Columbia, S.C., committed to the Knights earlier this week and officially announced his decision on Thursday following his team's 42-6 win against Columbia High School.

Corbitt messaged that he couldn't have asked for a better visit as he watched UCF beat Pittsburgh, 45-14.

"This was my second time visiting and everything really impressed me," Corbitt said. "It was everything I could ask for."

This is Corbitt's first season playing football as he had focused on basketball in the earlier part of his high school career. He won a state basketball championship at Gray earlier this spring. Other football offers included Tulane, UMass and Coastal Carolina. Norfolk State, East Tennessee, Towson, Alabama A&M, Hampton and North Carolina A&T were among his basketball offers.

His UCF recruiter is defensive line coach Shane Burnham.

"You can’t teach 6-6 and 240 pounds," Gray Collegiate coach Adam Holmes told The State. "He's still got a long way to go and is still learning, but Dallaz is getting better every day, he is taking coaching and guys are seeing it on film."

Corbitt becomes UCF's 18th overall commitment and the second pledge from South Carolina, joining defensive back Deonte Stanley.