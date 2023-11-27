Marcus Downs, the No. 1 defensive lineman in South Carolina, will visit UCF in December.

The Class of 2024 prospect has a lengthy offer list that includes schools such as Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

He initially committed to Georgia Tech in August before reopening his recruitment in October. UCF offered in September.

The December 8 visit will be Downs' first time at UCF. He's been talking to defensive tackles coach Kenny Martin and doing his own research.

"I love how the campus looks," Downs said. "The coaches seem real cool. I feel like UCF is a good fit for me."

UCF has 17 commitments in their 2024 recruiting class, though does not currently have a commit from a defensive lineman.



