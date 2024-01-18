South Sumter cornerback George Mullins is one of UCF's Most Wanted in the Class of 2025.

Mullins, who was offered last summer, returned to campus earlier this week along with his friend and teammate, Rashad Johnson.

"I met again with most of the coaches," Mullins said. "Coach (Brian) Blackmon who is recruiting me and Coach Addison (Williams), the DB coach. We're just continuing to build relationships. Just getting close with each other."

Mullins has visited several times over the last year. He was in Orlando last June when he received the offer, returned in August for Knight Splash and also attended two home games.

"I love the atmosphere at UCF," Mullins said. "They really treat the players well. They were showing us a lot of love. I'm treated like I'm a priority."